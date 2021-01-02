Withings New Year sale takes up to $40 off: Body Smart Scale $48, BPM Connect $80, more

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few notable Withings markdowns that take 20% off. Our favorite has to be the Withings Body Smart Scale for $47.99 shipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.04 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sleek-looking scale aims to make weight-tracking in 2021 easier than ever. It integrates with Apple Health and “more than 100 top health and fitness apps” for a seamless experience. This unit can track up to eight different users, allowing each to set weight goals and more. Everything is synced automatically over Wi-Fi to deliver a hassle-free setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Withings discounts up to $40 off.

Bypass Withings branding in favor of Anker’s eufy solution at less than half of the price. You read that right, the eufy C1 Smart Scale is $20. Users will be able to keep tabs on 12 different measurements ranging from weight to body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and more. It integrates with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit, making this a well-rounded solution that fits well in most ecosystems.

And don’t forget about the 2021 Sunny Health & Fitness deals we just spotted at Amazon. Shoppers can cash in for as little as $18. Some discounts take up to $132 off, so be sure to swing by and check out the full list.

See progress during each weigh-in with weight trend screen to stay motivated and know immediately if you are on the right track with BMI.

This smart scale syncs with Apple Watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit.

Data from every weigh-in appears automatically via Wi-Fi in the free Health Mate app

