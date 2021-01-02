FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Withings New Year sale takes up to $40 off: Body Smart Scale $48, BPM Connect $80, more

-
AmazonSports-FitnessWithings
Save $40 From $48

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few notable Withings markdowns that take 20% off. Our favorite has to be the Withings Body Smart Scale for $47.99 shipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.04 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sleek-looking scale aims to make weight-tracking in 2021 easier than ever. It integrates with Apple Health and “more than 100 top health and fitness apps” for a seamless experience. This unit can track up to eight different users, allowing each to set weight goals and more. Everything is synced automatically over Wi-Fi to deliver a hassle-free setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Withings discounts up to $40 off.

More Withings deals:

Bypass Withings branding in favor of Anker’s eufy solution at less than half of the price. You read that right, the eufy C1 Smart Scale is $20. Users will be able to keep tabs on 12 different measurements ranging from weight to body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and more. It integrates with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit, making this a well-rounded solution that fits well in most ecosystems.

And don’t forget about the 2021 Sunny Health & Fitness deals we just spotted at Amazon. Shoppers can cash in for as little as $18. Some discounts take up to $132 off, so be sure to swing by and check out the full list.

Withings Body Smart Scale features:

  • See progress during each weigh-in with weight trend screen to stay motivated and know immediately if you are on the right track with BMI.
  • This smart scale syncs with Apple Watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit.
  • Data from every weigh-in appears automatically via Wi-Fi in the free Health Mate app

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Withings

About the Author

Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+...
simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can encoura...
Amazon will ship Novogratz’s Convertible Sofa to ...
Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by ...
Microsoft and Logitech mice fall as low as $10 at Amazo...
Crush your 2021 goals with Optimum Nutrition, Zhou Ener...
Amazon’s 2021 fitness deals start at $18 (Up to $...
Expand your Kindle library with Amazon’s 1-day-on...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch discount, now $45 (Save 50%)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $50

Track 2021 progress with Fitbit’s Aria Air Smart Scale, now priced from $38 (Reg. $50)

From $38 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More
Reg. $200

simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can encourages sustainable behavior at $40 off

$160 Learn More
Save $71

Amazon will ship Novogratz’s Convertible Sofa to your door for $229 (Reg. $300)

$229 Learn More
Up to $70 off

Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by $70, now priced from $80

From $80 Learn More
33% off

Microsoft and Logitech mice fall as low as $10 at Amazon (Up to 33% off)

From $10 Learn More
From $8

Crush your 2021 goals with Optimum Nutrition, Zhou Energy + Focus, + other essentials from $8

Up to 30% off Learn More