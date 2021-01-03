Select Apple Watch Series 5 models discounted by $150 delivering some of the best prices yet

Amazon is currently taking $150 off select Apple Watch Series 5 models. Headlining is the 44mm GPS + Cell Sport configuration at $379. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal beats our previous mention by $50 and marks the second-best price we’ve seen all-time.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

