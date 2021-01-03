FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Select Apple Watch Series 5 models discounted by $150 delivering some of the best prices yet

-
$150 off From $379

Amazon is currently taking $150 off select Apple Watch Series 5 models. Headlining is the 44mm GPS + Cell Sport configuration at $379. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal beats our previous mention by $50 and marks the second-best price we’ve seen all-time.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals as we start a new week. You can browse through all of the latest price drops over on this landing page.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling

