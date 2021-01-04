Today, we are looking at two of the most affordable audio interfaces on the market with the latest from M-Audio. A brand well-known in the music production space for gear ranging from mid-tier speakers and keyboards to some of the best and most affordable options for beginners, M-Audio’s new Mac, PC, and iOS-compatible interfaces start at just $49. Hit the fold for a closer look.

M-Audio’s new affordable audio interfaces:

The new M-Track Solo and M-Track Duo include all of the most important tech you’ll need to up your home recording game without all of the bells and whistles to jack up the MSRP. Described as being designed for folks interested in getting into “music production, live streaming, podcasting or listening to music,” they are said to “provide a wonderful and portable solution for anyone looking to upgrade their computer’s audio playback and recording features.” Both of these new USB audio interfaces support up to 24-bit/48 kHz audio recording resolutions.

While among the most affordable audio interfaces on the market (from a brand you would trust), the new M-Track Solo and M-Track Duo feature some impressive tech for the price. On top of M-Audio’s exclusive Crystal Preamps “to provide you with a transparent, low-noise” recording, these boxes also sport +48V phantom power for powering condenser mics, headphone connections, main outputs, and direct monitor selections — basically everything you’ll need to get going.

The main difference between the M-Track Solo and M-Track Duo is really in the naming scheme here. The M-Track Solo carries a single XLR and quarter-inch combo input while the M-Track Duo boasts a pair of them. You can record or have two separate inputs ready to go with the M-Track Duo compared to just one on the Solo, but they are otherwise the same in terms of functionality.

FREE software suite

Both boxes ship with a host of freebie software to get you up and running out of the box including a pair of recording apps (Pro Tools | First M-Audio Edition and MPC Beats). On top of that, you’ll also receive AIR Music Tech Xpand!2, Eleven Light guitar amp plugins, and 20 Avid effects with your purchase. All in all, that’s a pretty respectable suite of freebies considering we are talking most affordable audio interfaces out there.

Both the M-Audio M-Track Solo and M-Track Duo are available starting right now on Amazon at $49 and $69, respectively.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There’s nothing overly groundbreaking here — all of the features on display are available elsewhere and from company’s that are just as reputable. The main draw here would have to be the price tag. A brand new 2021 interface that starts at $49 from a trusted brand in the space is certainly hard to beat. While there is some competition at that price, like this Behringer option, there really isn’t very much. Even the usually rock-bottom, but quite trustworthy Focusrite boxes are starting at well above the sub $50 range right now. If you’re in the market to up your portable, at-home, or even PC-based recording or podcasting setup, the new M-Audio boxes are both some of the most affordable audio interfaces on the market in the category and perfectly capable recording upgrade rigs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!