FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Halo Fitness Tracker hits all-time low at $75 (Reg. $100)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSports-Fitness
Reg. $100 $75

Amazon offers its Halo Fitness Tracker for $74.99 shipped in all sizes and colors. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a new all-time low and the first we’ve tracked since it left the beta period recently. Amazon Halo arrives as the online giant’s first foray into the competitive world of fitness tracking. This model is able to monitor your activity, sleep, steps, and much more, bringing all of the data into one location. It differs from many other options on the market today by skipping the integrated display and going with a mostly fabric build instead. We found a number of features worth noting in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have mostly left positive ratings, as well.

Use your savings from today’s sale and add a smart scale to your setup. This model is both affordable and comes with a companion smart app that makes it easy to track your weight, fat content, BMI, and much more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Swing by our sister site Connect the Watts for all of the latest news on connected fitness equipment. While Peloton may be the main feature of this publication, there’s also news about Echelon and other emerging technologies to start your new year off right.

Amazon Halo features:

  • Screen-free for fewer distractions.
  • Body Composition – Measure body fat percentage, a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone.
  • Activity – Track the intensity & duration of your movement plus sedentary time.
  • Sleep – Analyze patterns like how often you wake up during the night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Sports-Fitness

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Anker kicks off the new year with deals from $11: HomeK...
Seagate Ultra Touch 1TB Portable SSD drops to all-time ...
Latest Powerbeats feature Apple’s H1 chip, return...
Bundle GoPro’s latest HERO9 Black Action Cam with...
Seagate Xbox Game Drive portable SSDs fall to new all-t...
HORI’s Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepad fall...
Take $160 off Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6s Pro...
Save up to 40% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, monitors, ...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon Halo fitness tracker leaves beta period, now available to all

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to all-time low, Best Buy 3-day sale, Home Depot Last Chance Deals, more

Learn More
Up to 33%

Anker kicks off the new year with deals from $11: HomeKit Camera $40, docks, more

From $11 Learn More
39% off

Upgrade your 2021 coffee brewer game from $43: Ninja, Cuisinart, more (Up to 39% off)

From $43 Learn More
Orig. $1,300

LG’s refurb 27-inch UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor now $330 off

$970 Learn More
Reg. $165

Seagate Ultra Touch 1TB Portable SSD drops to all-time low at $140

$140 Learn More
Reg. $380

Start the year with Google Pixel 4a for free with 24-mo. commitment (Reg. $380)

FREE Learn More
Reg. $150

Latest Powerbeats feature Apple’s H1 chip, return to $100 (Reg. $150)

$100 Learn More