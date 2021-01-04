Amazon’s Halo Fitness Tracker hits all-time low at $75 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers its Halo Fitness Tracker for $74.99 shipped in all sizes and colors. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a new all-time low and the first we’ve tracked since it left the beta period recently. Amazon Halo arrives as the online giant’s first foray into the competitive world of fitness tracking. This model is able to monitor your activity, sleep, steps, and much more, bringing all of the data into one location. It differs from many other options on the market today by skipping the integrated display and going with a mostly fabric build instead. We found a number of features worth noting in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have mostly left positive ratings, as well.

Amazon Halo features:

Screen-free for fewer distractions.

Body Composition – Measure body fat percentage, a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone.

Activity – Track the intensity & duration of your movement plus sedentary time.

Sleep – Analyze patterns like how often you wake up during the night.

