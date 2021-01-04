Save up to $100 on ASUS 14-inch Chromebooks at all-time lows from $199

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the ASUS C433 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $429 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its usual $529 going rate, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen in over six months and matching the best price to date. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, this ASUS Chromebook pairs a 360-degree hinge with a 1080p touchscreen display and metal chassis. Its 10-hour battery life is amplified by 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a pair of USB-C ports as well as a single USB-A slot to complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 265 customers. Head below for another ASUS Chromebook from $199.

Those who can live without the 2-in-1 touchscreen functionality will want to check out the ASUS C423 14-inch Chromebook now that it’s on sale for $199 at Best Buy’s eBay storefront. Usually fetching $249, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches the all-time low. This 14-inch Chromebook still packs a metal build like the featured model, just with a more traditional design, 32GB of storage, and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 135 customers.

Regardless of which ASUS Chromebook you opt for, spending a portion of your savings to grab this 14-inch sleeve is a great idea. It’ll only set you back $12 and brings some extra protection into the mix in-between note-taking sessions and the like. Plus, it comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,400 shoppers.

ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

ASUS C433TA Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Work and play all day with this ASUS 14-inch convertible Chromebook notebook. An Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of RAM let you manage multiple open tabs and programs at once. This ASUS 14-inch convertible Chromebook notebook has 64GB of eMMC memory, providing ample storage space, and a Full HD touchscreen that offers the flexibility of a tablet.

