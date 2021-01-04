FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $100 on ASUS 14-inch Chromebooks at all-time lows from $199

-
eBay Daily DealsChromebookAsus
$100 off $199+

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the ASUS C433 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $429 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its usual $529 going rate, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen in over six months and matching the best price to date. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, this ASUS Chromebook pairs a 360-degree hinge with a 1080p touchscreen display and metal chassis. Its 10-hour battery life is amplified by 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a pair of USB-C ports as well as a single USB-A slot to complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 265 customers. Head below for another ASUS Chromebook from $199.

Those who can live without the 2-in-1 touchscreen functionality will want to check out the ASUS C423 14-inch Chromebook now that it’s on sale for $199 at Best Buy’s eBay storefront. Usually fetching $249, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches the all-time low. This 14-inch Chromebook still packs a metal build like the featured model, just with a more traditional design, 32GB of storage, and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 135 customers.

Regardless of which ASUS Chromebook you opt for, spending a portion of your savings to grab this 14-inch sleeve is a great idea. It’ll only set you back $12 and brings some extra protection into the mix in-between note-taking sessions and the like. Plus, it comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,400 shoppers.

ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

ASUS C433TA Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Work and play all day with this ASUS 14-inch convertible Chromebook notebook. An Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of RAM let you manage multiple open tabs and programs at once. This ASUS 14-inch convertible Chromebook notebook has 64GB of eMMC memory, providing ample storage space, and a Full HD touchscreen that offers the flexibility of a tablet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Chromebook

Asus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Refresh your kitchen utensils with this 17-pc. Cuisinar...
Bella Pro Series Electric Tea Maker Kettle combo now 50...
Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet hits $249 (Save $50), mo...
Add the PS VR Aim Controller Bundle to your setup at $6...
ASUS brings Wi-Fi 6E to the market for the first time w...
Affordable new Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini router series combi...
Amazon slashes Google Pixel Slate down to $455 (Reg. up...
eBay’s Best Ever Spring Sale arrives with 14-days...
Show More Comments

Related

$60 off

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet hits $249 (Save $50), more from $219

$219 Learn More

discovery+ launches today: Here’s everything you need to know including promotions

Learn More
$8 off

Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air compressor at under $20 ($8 off)

$20 Learn More
$180 off

Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robotic vacuums from $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $50

Refresh your kitchen utensils with this 17-pc. Cuisinart set for $20 shipped (Reg. up to $50)

$20 Learn More
30% off

Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex timepieces fall as low as $55 (Up to 30% off)

From $55 Learn More

Levi’s drops new collaboration with Disney to start 2021: Sweatshirts, t-shirts, more

Learn More
Reg. $70+

Stay warm with NewAir’s thermostatically-controlled 1500W space heater at $45

$45 Learn More