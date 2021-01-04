It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Normally at this time of year deals are hard to come by, especially after seeing such a massive collection of top-tier titles for the end-of-year festivities. But this time around, we are tracking some great deals on titles that didn’t see major Black Friday or Christmas price drops. Highlights include titles like OK Golf, ELOH, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Circulous, My Movies 3 Pro, Daily Workouts, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Modern Magic Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Little Mermaid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Princess Rapunzel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Hansel and Gretel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Circulous: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Street Kart Racing – Simulator: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My Movies 3 Pro – Movie & TV: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Scanner: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Reader: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pixagram: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pumped BMX 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Last Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sketch Club: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Groove Rider GR-16: $10 (Reg. $19)

Mac: Tiny Calendar: FREE (Reg. $20)

Mac: Cleaner One – Disk Clean: FREE (Reg. $20)

More on OK Golf:

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on 15 stylish golf courses inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Compete online with Game Center or on the same device, or simply rise to the top of the leaderboards. Pay once, get all futures courses free!

