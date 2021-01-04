Levi’s is known for collaborating with the biggest brands, and to kick off 2021, the brand just launched a new collection with Disney. This collection features two sweatshirt styles, t-shirts, and a bag for you to take with you throughout the new year. Plus, one of the most notable things about this collection is that you can customize the sweatshirt, t-shirt, or bag with your name for a personalized look. Pricing in this collection starts at just $25, and if you’re a new customer to Levi’s, you receive free delivery on your first order. Be sure to find even more details by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find deals from the hottest brands today.

“We found this amazing graphic from the ‘30s with Mickey and Minnie on the phone, and we just felt like that image said it all. We instantly knew that we wanted to do a collection built around the idea of staying connected. And we wanted to utilize these iconic Disney characters to tell that story. It’s such an optimistic and upbeat message, and Disney gave us a big graphics toolbox to work with, so it’s a really fun and inspiring collection. And then, we infused a very ‘80s and ‘90s vibe through silhouette and print direction, which makes for something that’s so perfect for this moment.”—Karyn Hillman, Chief Product Officer at Levi’s

Levi’s x Disney Sweatshirts

Now that we are in the middle of winter, the new customizable Levi’s x Disney sweatshirts are a perfect option for cold weather. They’re available in both men’s or women’s sizing and start at $65. These sweatshirts are available in three color options — gray, white, or black — and have an attached drawstring hood. There are seven different logos to choose from on the chest that features a Disney design, and you can place you and a significant other or friend’s name for fun too.

Levi’s x Disney T-Shirts

Another notable item from this collection is the Levi’s x Mickey Mouse T-Shirt that’s also completely customizable. The Blank Artist T-Shirt is priced at $25 and also available in four versatile color options. This shirt can easily be layered or worn on its own during the warmer weather months. You can also choose the placement of the logo either on the chest or side of the shirt. It was designed for comfort with a jersey-like feel and sizing ranging from small to 2-XL.

Customizable Tote

Finally, you will want to get your hands on one of the Blank Canvas Tote Bags. This style is priced at just $30 and is available in black, white, or navy coloring. It’s a great everyday bag with sturdy material and large top handles for convenient carrying. This can also easily be customized with your name, a child’s name, or a friend’s. It too has seven Disney logo options, and the large interior makes it a breeze to store all of your essentials.

