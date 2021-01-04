Scosche’s ClipSync USB-C Keychain Cable falls under $10.50 at Amazon (Reg. $13)

Amazon is offering the Scosche ClipSync USB-C Keychain Cable for $10.39 shipped. That’s about 20% off the typical rate and marks the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in over a year. If you’d like to always have a USB-C cable nearby, this keychain cable is worth a look. It boasts an exceptionally compact design that’s ready to attach onto keychains, backpacks, and the list goes on. This is made possible thanks to the inclusion of a carabiner, ensuring it’s easy to clip onto tons of things. Scosche backs this cable with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need a full-blown keychain? If so, Amazon’s #1 best-seller clocks in at slightly less than the deal above. The Hephis Heavy-Duty Keychain is $10 and boasts a bottle opener and a carabiner. More than 5,500 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

Oh, and don’t forget to swing by today’s Smartphone accessory deals to find other notable offers. Leading the pack there is Aukey’s 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank at $17. Another standout discount includes a 3-pack of iPhone 12 Pro Max Glass Screen Protector at $1. Peruse the full list to see if anything else is calling your name.

Scosche ClipSync USB-C Keychain Cable features:

Fits on your keychain, backpack or luggage so you’re never stranded without a cable again

Works with all computer and smartphone devices for all transfer and charging needs

New symmetrical USB key chain connector allows users to conveniently insert the charge and sync cable either side up.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

