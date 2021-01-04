Scosche’s ClipSync USB-C Keychain Cable falls under $10.50 at Amazon (Reg. $13)

Amazon is offering the Scosche ClipSync USB-C Keychain Cable for $10.39 shipped. That’s about 20% off the typical rate and marks the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in over a year. If you’d like to always have a USB-C cable nearby, this keychain cable is worth a look. It boasts an exceptionally compact design that’s ready to attach onto keychains, backpacks, and the list goes on. This is made possible thanks to the inclusion of a carabiner, ensuring it’s easy to clip onto tons of things. Scosche backs this cable with a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Need a full-blown keychain? If so, Amazon’s #1 best-seller clocks in at slightly less than the deal above. The Hephis Heavy-Duty Keychain is $10 and boasts a bottle opener and a carabiner. More than 5,500 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.
Oh, and don’t forget to swing by today’s Smartphone accessory deals to find other notable offers. Leading the pack there is Aukey’s 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank at $17. Another standout discount includes a 3-pack of iPhone 12 Pro Max Glass Screen Protector at $1. Peruse the full list to see if anything else is calling your name.
Scosche ClipSync USB-C Keychain Cable features:
- Fits on your keychain, backpack or luggage so you’re never stranded without a cable again
- Works with all computer and smartphone devices for all transfer and charging needs
- New symmetrical USB key chain connector allows users to conveniently insert the charge and sync cable either side up.
