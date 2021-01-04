Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $17 (35% off), more

Aukey’s offcial Amazon storefront offers its 10000mAh Portable USB-C Power Bank for $17 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $26, it just recently dropped to $21 with today’s offer saving you an extra 20% and marking a new all-time low. Even if you’re not going out and about, having a power bank is a great way to refuel your smartphone from the couch without having to be tethered to the wall. Aukey touts that this is its smallest USB-C power bank in its stable, with 18W charging speeds and an internal 10000mAh battery rounding out the package. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

One of the smallest and lightest 10,000mAh portable charger. Its compact and smooth design fits comfortably into the palm of your hand and the minimalist LED indicator shows the remaining power at a glance. Great choice for a trip. A super mini portable power bank 10000 with PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 dual outputs combined provides fast enough power and delivers the fastest possible power for any device up to 18W, charges your iPhone 12 Pro from 0% to 60% in 30 minutes. USB-C output/input and USB-A Output. Dual outputs allow you to fast charge two devices simultaneously and supports fast pass-through charging that refuel the portable charger with 18W input while charge your device with 18W output.

