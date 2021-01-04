FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank $17 (35% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesaukey
55% off $1

Aukey’s offcial Amazon storefront offers its 10000mAh Portable USB-C Power Bank for $17 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $26, it just recently dropped to $21 with today’s offer saving you an extra 20% and marking a new all-time low. Even if you’re not going out and about, having a power bank is a great way to refuel your smartphone from the couch without having to be tethered to the wall. Aukey touts that this is its smallest USB-C power bank in its stable, with 18W charging speeds and an internal 10000mAh battery rounding out the package. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • iPhone 12 Mini Bumper Case: $4 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
    • w/ code 9HQK4J3P
  • Seneo Fast Wireless Charging Stand: $14 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Mpow M12 Deep Bass Wireless Earbuds: $18 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code MP121212
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Kvadrat Cover: $28 (Reg. $35) | Amazon

One of the smallest and lightest 10,000mAh portable charger. Its compact and smooth design fits comfortably into the palm of your hand and the minimalist LED indicator shows the remaining power at a glance. Great choice for a trip. A super mini portable power bank 10000 with PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 dual outputs combined provides fast enough power and delivers the fastest possible power for any device up to 18W, charges your iPhone 12 Pro from 0% to 60% in 30 minutes.

USB-C output/input and USB-A Output. Dual outputs allow you to fast charge two devices simultaneously and supports fast pass-through charging that refuel the portable charger with 18W input while charge your device with 18W output.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air co...
Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robot...
Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex timepieces fall as low as $...
Build out your at-home gym with Sunny Health & Fit...
Start your podcast with M-Audio’s new Mac/iOS aud...
Aukey’s 9-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub packs 100W ...
Drill, tap, and countersink in one step with DEWALTR...
Razer Opus ANC Headphones return to all-time low at $15...
Show More Comments

Related

$8 off

Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air compressor at under $20 ($8 off)

$20 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle Solo Speaker $17 (30% off), more

$3 Learn More
70% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (46% off), more

$4 Learn More

discovery+ launches today: Here’s everything you need to know including promotions

Learn More
$180 off

Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robotic vacuums from $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $50

Refresh your kitchen utensils with this 17-pc. Cuisinart set for $20 shipped (Reg. up to $50)

$20 Learn More
30% off

Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex timepieces fall as low as $55 (Up to 30% off)

From $55 Learn More

Levi’s drops new collaboration with Disney to start 2021: Sweatshirts, t-shirts, more

Learn More