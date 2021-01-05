FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro fall to new low in Lava Red, now $100 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $250)

Best Buy is currently offering Apple’s Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Headphones in Lava Red for $99.99 shipped in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished condition. Originally retailing for $250, today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked in any condition previously and is the best available. For comparison, Amazon is selling the new condition version of these headphones for $160 right now.

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro offer up to 24-hours of playback and a truly wireless design, making it perfect for workouts or yard work once spring rolls around. The H1 chip from Apple allows for easy pairing, longer range, and Hey Siri integration…which is something I originally wrote off with my H1-enabled headphones but now use all the time. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn even more in our hands-on review. Best Buy includes a 90-day warranty with your purchase.

When it comes to Apple’s truly wireless earbuds, today’s deal is about as good of pricing as you’ll find. For comparison, AirPods go for $129 right now, without a wireless charging case. That makes Powerbeats Pro an even better deal, giving you a rugged design and more features for less money.

Trying to save even more cash? AUKEY’s True Wireless Earbuds are available on Amazon for $21 when you clip the on-page coupon. While you won’t find near the build quality or audio fidelity as Powerbeats Pro here, considering you’re spending around 80% less, this might be a better option overall.

More about Powerbeats Pro:

  • Totally wireless high-performance earphones
  • Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
  • Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability
  • Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running

