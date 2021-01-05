FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get four months of Audible Premium Plus + stream thousands of books at $9/mo. (40% off)

-
AmazonMediaaudible
40% off $9/mo.

Amazon is offering your first four months of Audible Premium Plus for $8.95 per month. For comparison, it normally costs $15 per month, and the lower-tier Audible Plus runs $8 per month itself. Audible’s Premium Plus plan includes everything the standard Plus plan does, as well as access to exclusive sales, 30% off other Premium content, and one free book per month. The Plus catalog, which is included in its entirety here, offers thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and much more with your monthly subscription, as well. Learn more in our announcement coverage right here.

With today’s deal, you’re saving around $24 over the course of four months. So, why not pick up an Echo Dot for just $25? Sure, it’s $1 more than your savings, but this will allow you to access audiobooks and more with simple voice commands. Plus, it leverages Amazon’s Alexa service to offer smart home control, the ability to play music, and much more.

If you’ll be listening to audiobooks while on-the-go, why not invest in some killer headphones? Apple’s Powerbeats Pro offer a truly wireless design and up to 24-hours of battery life on a single charge. Right now, they’re on sale for the lowest price that we’ve ever tracked: $100. That’s right, just $100 scores you Powerbeats Pro, when you’d normally pay $150 more to pick them up.

More about Audible Premium Plus:

The Audible Premium Plus membership (starting at $14.95 per month plus applicable sales tax) will give you your fix of bestsellers and new releases. With a credit, you can pick any title in our premium selection to keep forever. On top of that, you can listen all you want to Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts including exclusive series, courtesy of the included Plus Catalog. You can stream or download any of these included titles. You also get access to exclusive deals and discounts and listen across devices without losing your place.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

audible

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX/30C MAX Wi-Fi robot vacuum...
The EPOS Sennheiser GPS 300 gaming headset works with a...
At $10, don’t miss Rosewill’s 5-Port Gigabi...
Load up on Jack Link’s Beef Sticks: 12-packs now ...
Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack...
Breville juicers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals...
Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-...
Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iP...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Keep young ones occupied next year with 12-mo. of Amazon Kids+ at a low of $20 (70% off)

$20 Learn More
Up to $100 off

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX/30C MAX Wi-Fi robot vacuums return to lows from $176

From $176 Learn More
Reg. $77+

The EPOS Sennheiser GPS 300 gaming headset works with all consoles at under $65 (Reg. $77+)

$65 Learn More
$60 off

Google Home leverages Assistant and works with Apple Music, more at $40 (Reg. $100)

$40 Learn More
Review

SCUF H1 Headset Review: Kings of customization enter the audio world [Video]

Learn More
Amazon low

At $10, don’t miss Rosewill’s 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (Amazon low)

$10 Learn More
25% off

Load up on Jack Link’s Beef Sticks: 12-packs now under $10 Prime shipped (25% or more off)

$10 Learn More

LEGO intros new BricQ Motion lineup with pair of tech-free STEAM creations

Read more Learn More