Get four months of Audible Premium Plus + stream thousands of books at $9/mo. (40% off)

Amazon is offering your first four months of Audible Premium Plus for $8.95 per month. For comparison, it normally costs $15 per month, and the lower-tier Audible Plus runs $8 per month itself. Audible’s Premium Plus plan includes everything the standard Plus plan does, as well as access to exclusive sales, 30% off other Premium content, and one free book per month. The Plus catalog, which is included in its entirety here, offers thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and much more with your monthly subscription, as well. Learn more in our announcement coverage right here.

With today’s deal, you’re saving around $24 over the course of four months. So, why not pick up an Echo Dot for just $25? Sure, it’s $1 more than your savings, but this will allow you to access audiobooks and more with simple voice commands. Plus, it leverages Amazon’s Alexa service to offer smart home control, the ability to play music, and much more.

If you’ll be listening to audiobooks while on-the-go, why not invest in some killer headphones? Apple’s Powerbeats Pro offer a truly wireless design and up to 24-hours of battery life on a single charge. Right now, they’re on sale for the lowest price that we’ve ever tracked: $100. That’s right, just $100 scores you Powerbeats Pro, when you’d normally pay $150 more to pick them up.

More about Audible Premium Plus:

The Audible Premium Plus membership (starting at $14.95 per month plus applicable sales tax) will give you your fix of bestsellers and new releases. With a credit, you can pick any title in our premium selection to keep forever. On top of that, you can listen all you want to Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts including exclusive series, courtesy of the included Plus Catalog. You can stream or download any of these included titles. You also get access to exclusive deals and discounts and listen across devices without losing your place.

