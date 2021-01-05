Happy new year everyone! 2021 is loaded with new titles to start the year off. Whether you’re looking to dive into a historical novel, love story, or mystery that sends goosebumps down your spine, this January, there is a book for you. Plus, if you’re a Star Wars fan, we’ve also included the latest novel that just launched today. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks in January’s Reading List, and be sure to check out our December picks here.

Pretty as a Picture by Elizabeth Little

If you’re looking for a mystery novel, Pretty as a Picture by Elizabeth Little is a great choice. This book is about a young girl who works for a director of an up-and-coming show that’s soon to hit Netflix. The show revolves around mystery, and soon, she discovers that the things happening in the show are actually happening in real life. It’s also full of funny jokes along the way, and the mystery will have you flipping the pages to see what happens. You can find it now on Amazon for just $16.

Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington

History buffs will love the new book that just released called Linconln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington by Ted Widmer. The author quotes, “This is the story of Lincoln’s fraught 1861 travel by rail from Springfield to the swamps of DC for his first inauguration, racing against a critical deadline and under threats of assassination.” This book is loaded with high intensity situations that are historical facts and a showcase of what president Lincoln went through. You can also find this book on Amazon today for $23.

Bridgerton Book Series by Julia Quinn

If you haven’t already seen Bridgerton on Netflix, now is the time to pick up the series of Bridgerton by Julia Quinn at Barnes and Noble for just $10. This romantic drama also features touches of history and has already become a best-seller. With over 480 reviews from Barnes and Noble customers, this series is rated 4.3/5 stars.

The Light of Jedi Star Wars by Charles Soule

Finally, one of the most anticipated novels in January’s Reading List that just released today, is the Star Wars the Light of Jedi by Charles Soule that will soon be a best-selling hit. If you’re a Star Wars fan, this book is surely for you. Barnes and Noble quotes, “With the Jedi at the height of their power, the free citizens of the galaxy are confident in their ability to weather any storm But the even brightest light can cast a shadow, and some storms defy any preparation.” This book features all of your favorite Star Wars characters in a new story that will draw your attention. Find it today at Barnes and Noble for $22.

