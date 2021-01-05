FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

January Reading List: Best new titles to start the year with Star Wars, Netflix series, more

-

Happy new year everyone! 2021 is loaded with new titles to start the year off. Whether you’re looking to dive into a historical novel, love story, or mystery that sends goosebumps down your spine, this January, there is a book for you. Plus, if you’re a Star Wars fan, we’ve also included the latest novel that just launched today. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks in January’s Reading List, and be sure to check out our December picks here.

Pretty as a Picture by Elizabeth Little

If you’re looking for a mystery novel, Pretty as a Picture by Elizabeth Little is a great choice. This book is about a young girl who works for a director of an up-and-coming show that’s soon to hit Netflix. The show revolves around mystery, and soon, she discovers that the things happening in the show are actually happening in real life. It’s also full of funny jokes along the way, and the mystery will have you flipping the pages to see what happens. You can find it now on Amazon for just $16.

Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington

History buffs will love the new book that just released called Linconln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington by Ted Widmer. The author quotes, “This is the story of Lincoln’s fraught 1861 travel by rail from Springfield to the swamps of DC for his first inauguration, racing against a critical deadline and under threats of assassination.” This book is loaded with high intensity situations that are historical facts and a showcase of what president Lincoln went through. You can also find this book on Amazon today for $23.

Bridgerton Book Series by Julia Quinn

If you haven’t already seen Bridgerton on Netflix, now is the time to pick up the series of Bridgerton by Julia Quinn at Barnes and Noble for just $10. This romantic drama also features touches of history and has already become a best-seller. With over 480 reviews from Barnes and Noble customers, this series is rated 4.3/5 stars.

The Light of Jedi Star Wars by Charles Soule

Finally, one of the most anticipated novels in January’s Reading List that just released today, is the Star Wars the Light of Jedi by Charles Soule that will soon be a best-selling hit. If you’re a Star Wars fan, this book is surely for you. Barnes and Noble quotes, “With the Jedi at the height of their power, the free citizens of the galaxy are confident in their ability to weather any storm But the even brightest light can cast a shadow, and some storms defy any preparation.” This book features all of your favorite Star Wars characters in a new story that will draw your attention. Find it today at Barnes and Noble for $22.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack...
Breville juicers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals...
Apple’s Powerbeats Pro fall to new low in Lava Re...
Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-...
TCL’s 55-inch Mini-LED 4K 120Hz TV delivers AirPl...
Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iP...
Best Android app deals of the day: Planescape Torment, ...
Express Clearance Event takes extra 50% off: Denim, jog...
Show More Comments

Related

December Reading List: Mystery novels, heartfelt page-turners, more

Learn More
Review

LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina review: Ending 2020 with LEGO’s largest Star Wars set of the year

Read more Learn More

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuketown make a comeback

Learn More

Best LEGO sets of 2020: Check out our favorite Star Wars, Ideas, and other builds

Read more Learn More
All-time low

Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB at an all-time low

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Planescape Torment, hocus 2, Learn C PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Express Clearance Event takes extra 50% off: Denim, joggers, outerwear, more

from $15 Learn More
Reg. $45

Never lose your AirPods again with this tracking case for $39

$39 Learn More