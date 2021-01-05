FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Apple movie sale discounts 4K films from $5, more starting at $1

A fresh batch of movie deals have popped up on Apple’s iTunes storefront last night with a large selection of 4K titles on sale from $5 along with a number of additional discounts. You can load up on various films this time around and also score this week’s $1 HD rental. Head below for all of our top picks.

4K movie deals highlight this week’s sale

There’s a nice batch of 4K films on sale as part of the latest iTunes promotion from Apple. All of these ultra HD titles will become a permanent part of your library of content. Here are a few of our top picks:

Other notable deals:

This week’s $0.99 rental is Ellipsis. Regularly $5 or more, this is the best price we’ve tracked to date on this independent award-winning film.

