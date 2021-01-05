FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

At $10, don’t miss Rosewill’s 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (Amazon low)

-
AmazonNetworkingRosewill
Amazon low $10

Amazon is offering the Rosewill 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $10.05 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest Amazon price we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a way to organize all of your smart home hubs or to streamline wireless connectivity, this affordable switch is worth a look. While you can find 10/100 switches for a similar price to today’s deal, you’ll find yourself hard-pressed to come close with a Gigabit-ready solution like this one. It’s plug-and-play, features a fan-less design, and should blend in nicely given its basic, black design. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you lack the necessary Ethernet cables to wire up all of your gear, today’s savings leave you with enough to snag Monoprice’s 5-foot Ethernet Cable at $2 Prime shipped. It’s backed by a lifetime warranty and has garnered an average Amazon rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 900 shoppers.

In need of a new modem or finally ready to stop renting one from your ISP? If so, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on this ARRIS SURFboard solution at $149. Buyers will bag $31 of savings, making now a great time to cash in. It boasts DOCSIS 3.1 compatibility, a feature that ensures you’re ready to embrace Gigabit internet connections.

Rosewill 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

The 5-Port Gigabit Switch gives you reliable wired performance for sharing large data files, network printers, streaming video content, and multiplayer gaming. Run your network at maximum-performance Gigabit Ethernet speeds – transmitting data up to 1000Mbps*. Backward compatible with your existing 10M / 100M network, the Gigabit Network Switch simply plugs in for instant high performance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

Rosewill

About the Author

Upgrade your Zoom calls with a 1080p USB webcam at just...
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX/30C MAX Wi-Fi robot vacuum...
The EPOS Sennheiser GPS 300 gaming headset works with a...
Get four months of Audible Premium Plus + stream thousa...
Load up on Jack Link’s Beef Sticks: 12-packs now ...
Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack...
Breville juicers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals...
Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $30

Today’s networking deals slash Wi-Fi 6 routers and Gigabit Ethernet switches as low as $13

From $13 Learn More
$31 off

ARRIS’ Gigabit-ready DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem lets you ditch the rental at $149 (Save $31)

$149 Learn More
50% off

Upgrade your Zoom calls with a 1080p USB webcam at just $15 (50% off)

$15 Learn More
Up to $100 off

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX/30C MAX Wi-Fi robot vacuums return to lows from $176

From $176 Learn More
Reg. $77+

The EPOS Sennheiser GPS 300 gaming headset works with all consoles at under $65 (Reg. $77+)

$65 Learn More
$60 off

Google Home leverages Assistant and works with Apple Music, more at $40 (Reg. $100)

$40 Learn More
Review

SCUF H1 Headset Review: Kings of customization enter the audio world [Video]

Learn More
40% off

Get four months of Audible Premium Plus + stream thousands of books at $9/mo. (40% off)

$9/mo. Learn More