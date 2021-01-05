At $10, don’t miss Rosewill’s 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Rosewill 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $10.05 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest Amazon price we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a way to organize all of your smart home hubs or to streamline wireless connectivity, this affordable switch is worth a look. While you can find 10/100 switches for a similar price to today’s deal, you’ll find yourself hard-pressed to come close with a Gigabit-ready solution like this one. It’s plug-and-play, features a fan-less design, and should blend in nicely given its basic, black design. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you lack the necessary Ethernet cables to wire up all of your gear, today’s savings leave you with enough to snag Monoprice’s 5-foot Ethernet Cable at $2 Prime shipped. It’s backed by a lifetime warranty and has garnered an average Amazon rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 900 shoppers.

In need of a new modem or finally ready to stop renting one from your ISP? If so, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on this ARRIS SURFboard solution at $149. Buyers will bag $31 of savings, making now a great time to cash in. It boasts DOCSIS 3.1 compatibility, a feature that ensures you’re ready to embrace Gigabit internet connections.

Rosewill 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

The 5-Port Gigabit Switch gives you reliable wired performance for sharing large data files, network printers, streaming video content, and multiplayer gaming. Run your network at maximum-performance Gigabit Ethernet speeds – transmitting data up to 1000Mbps*. Backward compatible with your existing 10M / 100M network, the Gigabit Network Switch simply plugs in for instant high performance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!