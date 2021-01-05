FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ARRIS’ Gigabit-ready DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem lets you ditch the rental at $149 (Save $31)

Amazon offers the ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit Cable Modem for $149 shipped. Usually fetching $180, you’re saving $31 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best we’ve seen since July and coming within $5 of the all-time low. Start 2021 out by cutting back your internet bill and ditching the rental modem from your ISP to save as much as $120 per year. This ARRIS model is equipped with DOCSIS 3.1 support, ensuring it can keep up with Gigabit service plans and more. You’re also covered for Comcast, Cox, Charter, and other providers, but it’s a good idea to confirm compatibility just in case. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t plan on upgrading to a Gigabit internet plan anytime soon, going with this DOCSIS 3.0 ARRIS SURFBoard router at $100 is a great alternative to the lead deal. You’ll find a similar design to the lead deal, with much of the same ISP compatibility and up to $120 yearly savings. It’s just designed for up to 600Mb/s plans as opposed to the higher-end capabilities noted above. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

But if it’s a new Wi-Fi system you’re after to kickstart things for the new year, we’re still tracking the very first price cut to date on TP-Link’s Deco S4 Mesh package. Currently marked down to $135, it’s on sale alongside some additional TP-Link network upgrades starting at $30.

ARRIS DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

Introducing the first DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem in the SURFboard lineup. The SURFboard SB8200 is a DOCSIS 3.1 modem – the newest technology being offered by cable providers. It is capable of the fastest speeds available by cable Internet service providers, perfect for things like 4K Ultra-HD Video Streaming and Virtual Reality Gaming. Plus, it has 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports!

