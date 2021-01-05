FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch strikes $36, more up to $74 off

-
AmazonFashionCitizenTimex
$74 off From $36

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a few Timex and Citizen timepiece discounts priced from $36. Our top pick is offering the Timex Fairfield Nylon Slip-Thru Watch for $35.79 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in more than a year. This watch boasts a polished silver-tone case that’s pairing with a minimalistic dial. An Indiglo light-up dial makes it easy to tell the time no matter how dark it may be. Its vibrant nylon band livens up this watch while also allowing it to slide on easily. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches up to $74 off.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all. Yesterday we shared a few other timepiece deals that are still ripe for the picking. There you’ll find more Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex watches priced as low as $55. Discounts there offer up to 30% off, confirming that it’s a post worth having a quick look at.

Timex Fairfield Nylon Slip-Thru Watch features:

  • Polished silver-tone watch with interchangeable slip-through strap and Indiglo light-up numberless dial
  • 41 mm case with mineral crystal dial window
  • Quartz movement with analog display
  • Leather band with buckle closure

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Citizen Timex

About the Author

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover art books hit...
Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse returns to all...
Timbuk2 Garage Sale cuts up to 60% off MacBook backpack...
AmazonBasics discounts slash up to 29% off pet beds, ba...
Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 60%...
PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Folio Case falls to new ...
The $74 Honeywell T5 smart thermostat works with HomeKi...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $26 (S...
Show More Comments

Related

37% off

Upgrade to a Citizen, Timex, or Skagen timepiece from $37 (Up to 37% off)

From $37 Learn More
30% off

Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex timepieces fall as low as $55 (Up to 30% off)

From $55 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover art books hit Amazon lows from $26.50 (Reg. up to $80)

$26.50+ Learn More
Reg. $70

Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse returns to all-time low at $50 (Save 29%)

$50 Learn More
60% off

Timbuk2 Garage Sale cuts up to 60% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, more

From $30 Learn More
Save 29%

AmazonBasics discounts slash up to 29% off pet beds, bags, more priced from $14

From $14 Learn More

Dell refreshes UltraSharp lineup with 40-inch Curved 5K Thunderbolt 3 monitor, more

Read more Learn More
55% off

Home gym gear up to 55% off from $32: Flat benches, bikes, yoga gear, more

$32+ Learn More