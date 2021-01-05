Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch strikes $36, more up to $74 off

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a few Timex and Citizen timepiece discounts priced from $36. Our top pick is offering the Timex Fairfield Nylon Slip-Thru Watch for $35.79 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in more than a year. This watch boasts a polished silver-tone case that’s pairing with a minimalistic dial. An Indiglo light-up dial makes it easy to tell the time no matter how dark it may be. Its vibrant nylon band livens up this watch while also allowing it to slide on easily. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches up to $74 off.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all. Yesterday we shared a few other timepiece deals that are still ripe for the picking. There you’ll find more Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex watches priced as low as $55. Discounts there offer up to 30% off, confirming that it’s a post worth having a quick look at.

Timex Fairfield Nylon Slip-Thru Watch features:

Polished silver-tone watch with interchangeable slip-through strap and Indiglo light-up numberless dial

41 mm case with mineral crystal dial window

Quartz movement with analog display

Leather band with buckle closure

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!