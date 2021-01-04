FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex timepieces fall as low as $55 (Up to 30% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Timex and Citizen Eco-Drive watch deals up to 30% off. Our top pick is the Timex 40mm Waterbury Chrono Watch for $98.73 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $8 of the lowest price we have tracked. This timepiece features a black and yellow dial that’s accompanied by a 20mm leather strap. It’s a watch that’s bound to serve as a standout addition to many collections. Wearers are bound to appreciate Timex’s Indiglo light-up dial, a feature that makes it easy to tell the time no matter how dark it is. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted watches priced from $55.

More watches on sale:

Would you prefer a smartwatch with a hybrid design? If so, we’ve spotted $40 off on Withings Steel HR Sport. This deal is part of many we spotted over the weekend. Personally, I’ve always been drawn to Withings’ smartwatch lineup, so be sure to check this one out if you haven’t already. And for those of you that own an Apple Watch, take a moment to peek that this leather band we found marked down to $8.50.

Timex 40mm Waterbury Chrono Watch features:

  • Adjustable black 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference; quick-release spring bars
  • Black & yellow dial with date window at 4 o’clock; full markers
  • 30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second

Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air co...
Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robot...
Build out your at-home gym with Sunny Health & Fit...
Aukey’s 9-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub packs 100W ...
Drill, tap, and countersink in one step with DEWALTR...
Razer Opus ANC Headphones return to all-time low at $15...
Save up to 42% on TP-Link Kasa smart RGB light strips, ...
Instant Vortex 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven hits Amazon low at...
