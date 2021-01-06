Amazon has the 96-load Tide Laundry Detergent Eco-Box down at $14 (Nearly 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid Eco-Box for $14.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page $3 coupon (if it isn’t already) and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Then remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $18 or so, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and is the lowest price we can find. This is about 96-loads of laundry for just over $14 inside of the Tide Eco-box, which is “created with 60% less plastic and 30% less water.” It carries a no-drip tap as well as a ramp on the inside so you can easily squeeze out every last drop. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to make use of your savings here is to complete your laundry re-stock with a box of highly-rated Bounce Fresh Linen Scented Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets. Opting for Subscribe & Save drops the 240-pack’s total down to $8.50 Prime shipped. Along with helping to reduce wrinkles and static on your freshly-washed clothes, it will also leave the “familiar scent of fresh linen.”

More on the Tide Laundry Detergent Eco-Box:

More concentrated laundry detergent for 30% more cleaning power per drop *vs 150 oz bottle

Shipping-safe packaging to prevent laundry detergent liquid leaks on the way to your home

No-drip tap and stand to raise the box and allow for clean, easy detergent dispensing

Ramp inside the box to help you use every last drop of detergent

