Nordstrom wants to help you achieve your New Year’s goals with a Reset section with all of the top-rated gear. They offer gear for activities including running, training, yoga, and hiking. The Nordstrom Reset collection offers brands such as Nike, adidas, Brooks, Swetty Betty, Zella, Rhone, and more. Nordstrom offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new Nordstrom Reset Line and be sure to check out our fashion guide for sales from an array of brands today.

Nordstrom writes, “Mental and physical well-being are more important than ever – this month we’ll show you how to step into the new year strong.”

Nordstrom’s running gear

Feel supported mile after mile with the Brooks Ghost 13 Shoes that are available for both men and women. Both styles are priced at $130 and are completely cushioned. They are also lightweight, breathable, and flexible. Better yet, you can choose from an array of fun color options, and with over 580 reviews from Nordstrom customers, they’re rated 4.2/5 stars.

Are you a runner that likes to embrace the outdoors? If so, the ON Cloudswift Running Shoe is a great option. These shoes were made to hit the trails or road with a cage-like design to help support you. It also has a sock-like fit to promote comfort as well as a cushioned insole. I also love the look of this running shoe with its unique outsole. They come in three colors and are priced at $150.

Apparel to boost your training

One of our favorite pants for men’s training is the Nike Flex 2.0 Plus Pocket style that are priced at $75. These sweat-wicking pants are also stretch-infused that helps with mobility and come in black or gray.

For women, the Pro Lux Ankle Tights feature a flattering high waist and were made to help you feel cool, dry, and supported. They also feature a drop-in pocket to store a key or card and you can choose from two colors.

Nordstorm’s Reset yoga line

Another notable item from this collection is the Bala Set of 2 Weighted Bangles. These weights are not only adorable but help you achieve your goals. They can easily fit around your ankles or wrists and are small in size, which make them convenient to travel with. They’re priced at $49 and come in gray or pink.

Hiking and outdoor gear

Finally, if you’re on the hunt for a new outdoor jacket, the Patagonia Water-Repellent Down style is a great choice. It can be dressed up or down and is functional for outdoor activities. It’s water-repellant, made of down for warmth, and easily packable. This style will become a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come and is priced at $229.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!