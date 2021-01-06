AmazonBasics’ on-camera microphone ups your videography game at a low of $14.50

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics On-Camera Microphone with Shock Mount for $14.34 Prime shipped. Today’s deal knocks 20% off the normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re using a DSLR for video conferencing at your desk, or working on making home movies to document your family’s life, a dedicated microphone will always deliver better audio quality than one in your camera already. Plus, there’s a built-in shock mount to help cut down on movement noise during recording. The windscreen included also helps to avoid unnecessary wind noise, which can really ruin a video when shot outside. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Do you already have a microphone like we’re seeing in today’s lead deal? Well, hook it into your iPhone with Apple’s Lightning to 3.5mm adapter. This allows you to use the microphone’s audio for video recording, which could really up your mobile videography game. Plus, at just $8, this is a must-have in any smartphone videographer’s toolkit.

However, if you’re a mobile videographer, the best way to up your game is by mounting your smartphone on a tripod. This adapter does just that and works with any 1/4-20 thread mount. Coming in at just $9, this is a no-brainer purchase that everyone should keep in their backpack.

AmazonBasics On-Camera Mic features:

On-camera microphone for capturing enhanced audio when recording videos

Unidirectional: focuses on audio directly in front of the camera and minimizes unwanted peripheral noise; windscreen included

Plugs directly into a camera (min 3V) for power—no battery needed; works with a variety of different cameras

Compact and lightweight; durable metal housing; attaches securely to a device with the included plastic shock mount; silver

