FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AmazonBasics’ on-camera microphone ups your videography game at a low of $14.50

-
AmazonAmazonBasicsdslr
20% off $14.50

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics On-Camera Microphone with Shock Mount for $14.34 Prime shipped. Today’s deal knocks 20% off the normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re using a DSLR for video conferencing at your desk, or working on making home movies to document your family’s life, a dedicated microphone will always deliver better audio quality than one in your camera already. Plus, there’s a built-in shock mount to help cut down on movement noise during recording. The windscreen included also helps to avoid unnecessary wind noise, which can really ruin a video when shot outside. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Do you already have a microphone like we’re seeing in today’s lead deal? Well, hook it into your iPhone with Apple’s Lightning to 3.5mm adapter. This allows you to use the microphone’s audio for video recording, which could really up your mobile videography game. Plus, at just $8, this is a must-have in any smartphone videographer’s toolkit.

However, if you’re a mobile videographer, the best way to up your game is by mounting your smartphone on a tripod. This adapter does just that and works with any 1/4-20 thread mount. Coming in at just $9, this is a no-brainer purchase that everyone should keep in their backpack.

AmazonBasics On-Camera Mic features:

  • On-camera microphone for capturing enhanced audio when recording videos
  • Unidirectional: focuses on audio directly in front of the camera and minimizes unwanted peripheral noise; windscreen included
  • Plugs directly into a camera (min 3V) for power—no battery needed; works with a variety of different cameras
  • Compact and lightweight; durable metal housing; attaches securely to a device with the included plastic shock mount; silver

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

AmazonBasics

dslr

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Glad’s antimicrobial Stainless Steel Step Trash C...
Crock-Pot’s Multi-Cooker + air fryer lid is up to...
Clean up any mess with Stanley’s 6-gal. 4HP wet/d...
Don’t overlook Amazon’s $10 Campus Backpack...
Apple’s cellular iPad mini 5 returns to Black Fri...
Amazon has the 96-load Tide Laundry Detergent Eco-Box d...
Save up to 68% on official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases...
Samsung’s EVO 512GB microSD card drops to second-...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Upgrade your Zoom calls with a 1080p USB webcam at just $15 (50% off)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $77+

The EPOS Sennheiser GPS 300 gaming headset works with all consoles at under $65 (Reg. $77+)

$65 Learn More
Review

SCUF H1 Headset Review: Kings of customization enter the audio world [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $73

Glad’s antimicrobial Stainless Steel Step Trash Can fights odors at $60 (Reg. $73)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $179+

Crock-Pot’s Multi-Cooker + air fryer lid is up to $110 off for today only at $90

$90 Learn More

CASETiFY launches new Disney collaboration with Mickey Mouse iPhone 12 cases, more

Read more Learn More
$34.50 off

Clean up any mess with Stanley’s 6-gal. 4HP wet/dry vacuum at $58 shipped (Reg. $92.50)

$58 Learn More
50% off

Add a 4.2-Qt. air fryer to your cooking arsenal at $30 shipped for today only (50% off)

$30 Learn More