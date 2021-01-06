Clean up any mess with Stanley’s 6-gal. 4HP wet/dry vacuum at $58 shipped (Reg. $92.50)

Amazon is offering the Stanley 6-gallon 4HP Wet/Dry Vacuum for $58.09 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $92.50 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen in the past 12-months. I love having a shop vac around the house, as it really helps in cleaning up random messes. Whether you’re woodworking and need to clean up dust or there’s a spill that needs vacuuming, this is up to the task. It can handle both wet and dry messes and the 6-gallon capacity holds more than enough to tackle multiple jobs before emptying. Plus, it comes with a 6-foot hose, 10-foot power cord, and three extensions, a gulper nozzle, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the CRAFTSMAN 2.5-gallon 1.75HP wet/dry vacuum. While it doesn’t have the same power or capacity, it’ll do a fantastic job at cleaning up smaller messes. The more compact build also makes it easier to store, which could be something that you need if you’re in a smaller home or apartment. Coming in at $46.50, this not only leaves you with nearly $15 more in your pocket, but also accomplishes a very similar task.

Now that you have cleanup covered, why not bolster the rest of your DIY abilities? Makita’s Brushless Drill/Driver Kit offers two batteries at an Amazon low of $128. This saves you $37 from its normal going rate and allows you to always have a battery ready-to-go.

Stanley Wet/Dry Vacuum features:

Stanley SL18116P Wet / Dry Vacuum has a larger capacity over 22 L, makes small clean-up jobs a breeze for you as you don’t have to empty the bucket frequently any more

Thanks to the 4 peak HP motor, this vac offers powerful enough suction needed to almost any cleanup jobs in vehicle, jobsite, workshop, garage, basement, van, house, etc

With this versatile vac you can vacuum both wet liquid spills and dry debris, dust, saw, dirt or blow leaves away(use blower port), just organize the hose and power cord on top handle and side wraps after using, conveniently

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!