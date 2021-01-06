Makita’s Brushless Drill/Driver Kit bundles two batteries at $128 (Amazon low, Reg. $165)

Amazon is offering the Makita 12V MAX CXT Brushless Drill/Driver Kit for $127.99 shipped. That works out to about $37 off what Home Depot is charging and matches the lowest price we have tracked. If you or someone you know is in need of a cordless drill/driver combo, this kit is worth considering. It weighs in at just 2.3-pounds and features a brushless design that aims to produce better battery life and a longer lifespan. Shoppers will receive not one, but a pair of 2Ah batteries, ensuring one can always be left on the charger so it’s ready to go whenever the one in use has been drained. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could grab BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver at $49. It’s ready to tackle projects that involve everything from wood to metal. While it costs quite a bit less, buyers will forfeit a second battery and a brushless design when compared with the lead deal above.

Complement today’s purchase with DEWALT’s 5-piece Tap Bit Set. It’s fallen to $25, delivering at least 22% of savings. While these are arguably more expensive than many other bit sets, this is due to all-encompassing capabilities that drill, tap, and countersink in one step. Peeking at a photo of these bits immediately conveys how much they differ from standard solutions.

Makita CXT Brushless Drill/Driver Kit features:

The Makita 12-Volt MAX CXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. Driver-Drill Kit delivers power and speed in an ultra-compact size for efficient drilling, driving and fastening. With Makita 12-Volt MAX CXT Lithium-Ion slide-style batteries, users get superior balance and ergonomics over pod-style batteries.

