Nike, adidas, more up to 50% off during Finish Line’s End of Season Sale with deals from $5

Finish Line takes up to 50% off during its End of Season Sale with deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, Brooks, and more. Prices are as marked. Status Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Nike Air 2090 Casual Sneakers for men. These sneakers are currently marked down to $100, which is $50 off the original rate. This style is great for your new year’s workouts with lightweight and breathable fabric to promote comfort. They’re available in several color options and feature a flexible design that’s great for quick movements. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Finish Line customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

