Under Armour Semi-Annual Event is live! Save up to 40% off outerwear, shoes, more

Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event is offering up to 40% off hundreds of new styles. No code needed and prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $60 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the trendy Sportstyle Jogger Pants for men. They’re currently marked down to $45, which is $15 off the original rate. These pants will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for lounging or casual events. They’re also sweat-wicking to promote comfort and can be worn year-round. Plus, you can find them in an array of color options too. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Mileage Capri Pants are a must-have for spring or summer wear. They’re currently marked down to $34 and originally were priced at $45. Plus, these pants are infused with stretch for mobility, which is perfect for all of your workouts.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Crocs New Year’s Event that’s offering up to 60% off popular styles from just $10.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!