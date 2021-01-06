FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hunter’s Winter Sale offers up to 50% off boots, sweatshirts, backpacks, more + free shipping

-
FashionHunter Boots
50% off From $20

The Hunter Winter Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers, jackets, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the classic Original Flat Chelsea Boots for women. Originally these boots were priced at $140, however during the sale you can find them for $84. This style is completely waterproof and great for styling with jeans or leggings alike. They were also made to be easily walked in and elasticized sides make them a breeze to pull on. You can choose from a navy or black coloring and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars from Hunter customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Hunter and be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance New Year Sale that’s offering up to 60% off its most popular styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

