As folks continue to get their hands on the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles, many are bound to find themselves in the market for a new display to get the most out of their purchase. While a lot of 4K monitors are out there, there aren’t many that can achieve the high refresh rates required to take full advantage of 120 frame-per-second performance. Today Acer detailed three upcoming display releases, one of which is squarely aimed at “the latest gaming consoles.” Not only does it feature a 4K resolution, but also a 144Hz refresh rate, making it an ideal PlayStation 5 monitor. Continue reading to learn more.

Acer targets consoles with Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 monitor

With three new displays teased today, Acer shows us what we can expect in the months to come. Folks vying for a display with one of the highest refresh rates out there will likely be drawn to the 27-inch Predator XB273U NX gaming monitor. While not 4K, you will get a 275Hz refresh rate.

Those willing to cut that refresh rate in half will have two new monitors to choose from. The Acer Nitro XV282K KV boasts a 28-inch 4K display with 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. Acer specifically calls this one out as being aimed at “the latest gaming consoles,” arguably making it a viable Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 monitor.

‘Designed to appeal to the most power-hungry gamers, our Predator gaming monitors have proven their quality and reliability as a top choice of pro-gamers as well as those who just want to have fun. The new Predator and Acer Nitro monitors are available in a variety of designs and sizes to support just about anyone in the market for a gaming monitor,’ said Victor Chien, president, digital display business, Acer Inc.

Lastly we have the Predator XB323QK NV. It spans 31.5 inches and also wields a 4K resolution. The refresh rate mirrors what you’ll find in the Nitro XV282K KV. It’s DisplayHDR 400 certified and boasts a “vibrant range of colors offered by the monitor’s DCI-P3 90% Wide Color Gamut.”

Pricing and availability

All three of the new Acer displays are slated for US release in May. Its WQHD 275Hz Predator XB273U NX offering will be priced at $1,099.99. Folks chasing 4K have two options with Predator XB323QK NV listed for $1,199.99 and Nitro XV282K KV at $899.99. Fortunately, the least expensive model is the one touted as an ideal Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 monitor. As mentioned, all of these will join the Acer gaming display portfolio sometime during the month of May.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I’ll take a high refresh rate over 4K resolution any day. Thankfully most of us won’t have to choose one or the other as more high-refresh 4K displays hit the market. I do wish that pricing was lower for these displays, but the new technology is often costly to invest in and who can fault Acer for trying to recoup research and development money by charging high prices for its latest and greatest gear.

