AmazonBasics backpacks, laptop sleeves, and suitcases plunge as low as $9

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several deals of AmazonBasics backpack and laptop sleeve discounts up to 46% off. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics 15.6-inch Urban Laptop Sleeve Case for $9.57 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since August. This stylish laptop sleeve is ready to protect your beloved notebook from bumps, scratches, spills, and more. It boasts a lightweight and ultra-slim design, ensuring it won’t add much bulk to any modern MacBook, PC laptop, or Chromebook. The entire thing measures 15.7- by 0.8- by 11.5-inches and is backed by 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find mire AmazonBasics bags priced from $9.

More AmazonBasics bags on sale:

With every modern MacBook relying solely on USB-C connectivity, many find themselves in need of a dongle. Thankfully you can slide one of these official Apple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C adapters into your new bag for as little as $40. Options there fetch up to $69, making this a great time to cash in if any of these fit your needs.

AmazonBasics Urban Laptop Sleeve features:

Form-fitting laptop sleeve keeps your laptop safe from bumps, scratches, dust, and spills

Lightweight, ultra-slim design for easily carrying on its own or slipping it into a bag

Made of flexible, rubber-like neoprene material for cushioning protection; sleek grey color

Fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches; wipes clean with a damp cloth

Measures 15.7 by 0.8 by 11.5 inches; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!