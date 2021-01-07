FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C adapters fall as low as $40 at Amazon (Reg. up to $69)

Reg. $69 From $40

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted some notable discounts on Apple USB-C and Thunderbolt adapters that take up to 19% off. Our top pick is the Apple USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter for $59 shipped. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and delivers the lowest Amazon offer we tracked in over a year. This official Apple adapter turns a single MacBook USB-C port into VGA, USB-A, and Type-C. Passthrough charging ensures that you can keep your device connected for the long haul, without having to fret over battery drain. It supports 1080p resolution, helping ensure your output is clear enough to handle most presentations without a hitch. Continue reading to find yet another Apple adapter discount priced at $40.

Additionally, we’ve also spotted the Apple Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter for $39.99 shipped. This offer takes $9 off what you’d spend at Best Buy and marks the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. While Thunderbolt 2 is arguably not used by many these days, it’s true that some devices that rely on it were pricey at launch and were intended to be long-term investments. This handy adapter further extends their lifespan.

If the multiport adapter deal above is especially tempting for you, consider StarTech’s USB-C to VGA solution instead at $28. While it does lose USB-A and passthrough Type-C ports, this alternative clocks in at less than half of the price. It’s backed by a 3-year warranty and currently rests at a 4.4/5 star rating.

Oh, and be sure to swing by our Apple guide to see some of the other notable deals that are currently live right now. There you’ll find markdowns on Apple Watch SE, AirPods, iPad mini 5, and the list goes on.

Apple USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter features:

The Apple USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter lets you connect your Apple MacBook with USB-C port to a VGA display, while also connecting a USB device and a USB-C charging cable. Mirror your MacBook display to your VGA-enabled TV or other display in up to 1080p.

