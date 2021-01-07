FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Converse slashes outlet prices with extra 40% off sneakers, apparel, more from $20

-
FashionConverse
40% off From $20

Converse is currently offering 40% off outlet styles with promo code OUTLET40 at checkout. Converse Reward Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Chuck Taylor All Star Ultra Sneakers that are currently marked down to just $27. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $75. This style is unisex, which means anyone can wear them and they’re made of a mesh fabric, making them very lightweight. They’re also designed to be a slip-on style for convienience and the vintage appearance is also very trendy for this season. You can wear the sneakers with jeans or joggers for a casual look or pair them with khakis for a polished appearance. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Converse and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more deals today from notable brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Converse

About the Author

Hautelook’s Sperry Sale offers up to 60% off boat...
Levi’s offering extra 50% off sale styles includi...
Eddie Bauer’s Flash Sale offers outdoor favorites...
Dockers End of Season Sale polishes your look with extr...
Nike, adidas, more up to 50% off during Finish LineR...
GAP’s Great Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide + e...
Nordstom’s new Reset section has you ready to tak...
Keep your beard in tip-top shape with this #1 best-sell...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

The North Face Winter Sale is huge! Save 30% off t-shirts, boots, flannels, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
25% off

Pad & Quill winter sale from $15: iPhone/iPad cases, notebooks, Watch bands, more

From $15 Learn More
Save $40

Razor’s Power Rider 360 Electric Tricycle drifts to $140 (Reg. up to $180)

$140 Learn More
$45 off

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up therapy lamps on sale from $155 (Save up to $45)

$150+ Learn More
40% off

This steel double Belgian waffle maker is down to $40 for today only (40% off)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $69

Apple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C adapters fall as low as $40 at Amazon (Reg. up to $69)

From $40 Learn More
$100 value

Score two of Amazon’s latest Echo Dot speakers for $50 (Save up to 50%)

$50 Learn More
60% off

Hautelook’s Sperry Sale offers up to 60% off boat shoes, boots, sneakers, more from $25

From $25 Learn More