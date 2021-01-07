LG’s 27-inch Ergo IPS 4K UltraFine Monitor drops to new low at $500, more from $65

Amazon is offering the LG 27-inch Ergo IPS 4K Ultrafine Monitor for $499.99 shipped. Today’s deal knocks $99 off its list price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that the 27-inch 4K IPS display is VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified and offers 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum. The included ergonomic stand offers a c-clamp that allows you to extend, retract, swivel, pivot, raise/lower, or tilt the display. Plus, on the back, the USB-C input offers 60W Power Delivery for charging and data at the same time. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for other great deals.

Do you have a Mac? Well, be sure to check out Sonnet’s latest eGPU Breakaway Puck. It not only packs AMD’s 5000-series graphics cards, but also gives support for up to three 4K monitors or one 6K display and two additional 4K screens. This is perfect for today’s lead deal as it’ll function with the 4K screen resolution and give you the ability to upgrade in the future.

More about the LG 27-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor:

27″ UHD 4K (3840×2160) IPS

sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR 400

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp

Extend, Retract, Swivel, Pivot, Height, Tilt

USB Type-C (60W Power Delivery)

