Sonnet, a leader in external Thunderbolt 3 devices, just announced the launch of its new eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5500XT and eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5700. Both of these devices are replacing the previous-generation RX 560 and RX 570 eGPUs, though this still isn’t the latest-and-greatest AMD has to offer. However, one new feature that these models tout is compatibility with Apple’s Pro Display XDR and other 6K monitors.

Sonnet’s latest eGPU supports Apple’s Pro Display XDR

If you’ve been holding out on picking up the Pro Display XDR because your eGPU lacked support, well, it’s time to upgrade. The latest Sonnet eGPU Breakaway Pucks, which are based on AMD’s 5000-series graphics cards, offer support for Apple’s high-end screens.

You’ll be able to run three 4K 60Hz monitors at once (four with an adapter), or one 6K display and another two 4K screens, giving you plenty of working space with any Thunderbolt 3-enabled device. The eGPU Breakaway Pucks work with Intel-based MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Mac mini, or iMac, meaning that all of Apple’s latest machines, outside of M1 devices, will function well here.

Both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C displays are supported

Sonnet wanted to make sure that all screens were supported here. You’ll find that both USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 monitors are compatible, which gives you a wider choice when it comes to picking your next screen.

Support doesn’t stop there, as Sonnet also has HDMI, DisplayPort, and two USB-A ports on the back of the latest eGPU Breakaway Puck, which gives you greater compatibility when it comes to peripherals and screens.

Charging and data with one cable

You’ll find that the latest eGPU Breakaway Puck offers up to 60W charging through the same cable that carries data and video streams, making for a single-cable solution for many computers. The compact design also means it won’t take up a ton of room on your desk, giving you the ability to have plenty of power without compromising on losing precious desk space.

Pricing and availability

The Sonnet eGPU Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 5500XT will cost $599.99, and the RX 5700 will run $899.99, giving you the ability to choose which eGPU you pick up to further bolster your Mac-based workflow.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s great to see that Sonnet has finally updated its eGPU lineup to be compatible with Apple’s new Pro Display XDR and offer more horsepower at the same time. However, I do wish they would have gone with AMD’s latest 6000-series graphics cards. Likely, the decision to stick back a generation is to make sure they have ample stock of GPUs, as we all know how hard it is to grab a next-generation card right now. Regardless, there’s plenty to like here, with up to 8GB of vRAM, 60W charging, and multi-display support, this eGPU is sure to last you quite a while.

