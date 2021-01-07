FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adopt Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam King Mattress at $151.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Zinus 6-inch Memory Foam King Mattress for $151.33 shipped. That’s $49 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re ready to upgrade to a king-sized mattress or simply want to refresh an existing bed, this deal is worth considering. This mattress is comprised of 1-inch conforming memory foam that’s paired with 5-inches of high-density foam. Zinus offers a “worry-free” 10-year warranty on this unit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could spend roughly half as much on LINENSPA’s 2-inch Memory Foam King Mattress Topper at $80. This is a great option for refreshing an existing mattress while adhering to a budget. It’s comprised of temperature regulating gel beads “that capture and dissipate heat.” This offering is backed by a 3-year warranty.

No matter which solution you opt for, neither will properly address a cold bedroom. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with a discount on De’Longhi’s Ceramic Compact Heater. Right now you can score it for $80 from Amazon. Features include a digital thermostat, timer, and more.

Zinus Memory Foam King Mattress features:

  • Our special recipe for rejuvenating rest? Refreshing green tea and moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal infused into pressure-relieving memory foam that cradles your shape so you awake free of aches and pains and fresh as a daisy
  • 1 inches conforming memory foam and 5 total inches durable, high density base support foam; ideal for back sleepers and average-weight sleepers
  • Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content

