De’Longhi sleek Ceramic Compact Heater wields a thermostat, timer, more: $80 (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi 1,500-watt Ceramic Compact Heater for $79.99 shipped. That’s $30 off recent pricing there and marks the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. If your space is like mine, you’ve got a room or two that doesn’t get as warm as others. This reasonably-priced heater is a great way to resolve the situation. I’ve used a De’Longhi heater in my office for about a year now and can tell you first-hand that it continues to perform flawlessly. This specific unit features an “elegant, lightweight and easily-portable” design. A built-in thermostat and timer ensures owners have plenty of controls to ensure their space is comfortable while also keeping excess energy use in check. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’re simply looking for a way to keep your desk area warm, consider Amazon’s 500-watt Mini Heater at $21. As its name implies, this unit features a compact design that’s easy to move from one place to another. It spans roughly 6-inches in height and width. More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have arrived at an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Speaking of home goods, did you see the new LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+? It’s the latest LG cordless vacuum that’s slated for full debut next week. Not only can it sweep and mop floors, once docked at its charging station this unit is able to empty its own dustbin. Swing by yesterday’s coverage to learn more.

De’Longhi Ceramic Compact Heater features:

The De’Longhi DCH7093ER Digital Ceramic Heater packs 1500W of personal heating power in a premium Flat Panel design with convenient touch controls. Elegant, lightweight and easily portable, thanks to an ergonomic handle, it warms up in seconds to deliver instant focused heat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!