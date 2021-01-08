4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $5: Jaws, Harry Potter, Ford v Ferrari, much more

Amazon is currently offering Jaws on 4K Blu-ray for $13.99 Prime shipped. Today’s deal knocks 30% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Jaws is a cult-classic film that we’ve all watched, at least in part, at some point in our lives. This version is freshly revamped and remastered in glorious 4K HDR, giving you updated visuals made for the 21st century. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for other great Blu-ray and 4K deals from $5.

Don’t forget about Apple’s $5 weekend movie extravaganza. You’ll find Schindler’s List, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Green Mile, Troy, Gettysburg, Lawrence of Arabia, and much more available here, so be sure to give it a peek if you’re more of a fan of digital media instead of physical disks.

More about Jaws:

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, Jaws set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police (Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw) embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, Jaws remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.

