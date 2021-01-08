FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple $5 weekend movie sale discounts history and action films, more

-
AppleMedia
$5

Apple is hitting the weekend with a fresh sale over on its iTunes storefront where you can find a selection of $5 films. Typically $10 or more, many of these action and history-focused titles are at their all-time low prices. Each film will become a permanent part of your library of content, making it a great to time to load up on some classics. Today’s sale arrives following Tuesday’s big 4K promotion that’s still on-going. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable $5 movie deals this weekend

Make sure to swing by our coverage of Tuesday’s 4K movie sale for additional deals starting at $5. That includes notable price drops on LEGO films, iconic titles like Jaws, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale discounts HomePod mi...
Save a few dollars on Apple’s new MagSafe charger...
iPhone deals start at $380 today only: XS/Max, XR, more...
Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro gets a $60 price cut at Am...
Expand your reading list with up to 67% off digital Sta...
Apple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C adapters fall as low as $...
Apple Watch SE goes on sale again with nearly $40 in sa...
Apple’s cellular iPad mini 5 returns to Black Fri...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to $20

New Apple movie sale discounts 4K films from $5, more starting at $1

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40, Iron Man VR $20, more

$40 Learn More
33% off

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live drop to new Amazon low at $127 (25% off), more from $100

$100 Learn More
30% off

Honeywell’s True HEPA Air Purifier rids your space of allergens, now $100 (30% off)

$100 Learn More
40% off

Fossil’s Hello 2021 Sale offers extra 40% off popular styles + 30% off all wallets and bags

30% off Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit meross smart home gear from $11

$11 Learn More
Reg. $500

Save $200 on Finer Form’s Indoor Magnet Drive Exercise Bike at $300 Prime shipped

$300 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale discounts HomePod mini bundles, Chromebooks, more

Shop now Learn More