Amazon’s Anti-Theft Roll-Top Backpack dives to $12 Prime shipped, more bags up to 40% off

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered several Timbuk2 and AmazonBasics backpacks up to 40% off. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics Anti-Theft Roll-Top Backpack for $11.57 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked since August. Amazon’s anti-theft backpack wields a standout style that’s likely to serve as a classy replacement to what you may currently have. Features include an “invisible phone pocket,” metal zippers, a water-resistant construction, and much more. Its built-in laptop compartment is sizable enough to accommodate any modern MacBook. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags discounted as low as $15.

More bags on sale:

And that’s not all, yesterday we pulled together a nice list of AmazonBasics backpack, laptop sleeve, and suitcase deals as low as $9. One standout is the AmazonBasics 15.6-inch Urban Laptop Sleeve Case at $9.50. It boasts a lightweight and ultra-slim design, ensuring it won’t add much bulk to any modern MacBook, PC laptop, or Chromebook.

AmazonBasics Anti-Theft Roll-Top Backpack features:

Anti-theft backpack with reinforced closures and invisible phone pocket

Multiple pockets and compartments for keeping devices and essentials organized

Roll-top rucksack-style design keeps contents safe and protected

Durable metal zippers keep pockets secure

Water-resistant polyester construction with padded shoulder straps

Fits laptops up to 15.6 inches

