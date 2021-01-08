FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ASICS Semi-Annual Event takes your workouts to the next level with up to 60% off sitewide

-
FashionASICS
60% off From $40

For a limited time only, ASICS Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save $20 off orders of $200. Discount is applied at checkout. ASICS Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Boost your next workout with the Gel-Cumulus 21 Retro Running Shoes. They’re currently on sale for $70, which is down from its original rate of $120. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, and flexible for a natural stride. Plus, this style features reflective details to help keep you visible in low light and has a sock-like fit to promote support. They’re also great for running on the treadmill or when cruising on the open pavement alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 130 reviews from ASICS customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

ASICS

About the Author

Nautica Winter Sale takes up to 70% off hundreds of sty...
Calvin Klein offers up to 30% off sitewide + extra 50% ...
Fossil’s Hello 2021 Sale offers extra 40% off pop...
Orvis Winter Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, sweate...
Amazon’s offering the Hot Tools Hair Dryer for $6...
Converse slashes outlet prices with extra 40% off sneak...
Hautelook’s Sperry Sale offers up to 60% off boat...
Levi’s offering extra 50% off sale styles includi...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Nike, adidas, more up to 50% off during Finish Line’s End of Season Sale with deals from $5

From $5 Learn More
75% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods New Year Clearance Event takes up to 75% off Nike, adidas, more

from $10 Learn More
30% off

Calvin Klein offers up to 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance with deals from $10

extra 50% off Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 60% off: adidas, Nike, Oakley, more

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $65

Latest model wireless Xbox Core Controllers now starting from $50 + more from $39

$39+ Learn More
70% off

Nautica Winter Sale takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles from $5

From $20 Learn More
Save $50

Save $50 on OnePlus Nord N10 5G with pre-order bundles for $300, more

From $180 Learn More

Attach JLab’s new $50 JBuds Frames headphones directly to your existing glasses

Learn More