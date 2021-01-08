ASICS Semi-Annual Event takes your workouts to the next level with up to 60% off sitewide

For a limited time only, ASICS Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save $20 off orders of $200. Discount is applied at checkout. ASICS Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Boost your next workout with the Gel-Cumulus 21 Retro Running Shoes. They’re currently on sale for $70, which is down from its original rate of $120. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, and flexible for a natural stride. Plus, this style features reflective details to help keep you visible in low light and has a sock-like fit to promote support. They’re also great for running on the treadmill or when cruising on the open pavement alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 130 reviews from ASICS customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of styles.
Our top picks for men include:
- EvoRide Running Shoes $100 (Orig. $120)
- Gel-Kayano 26 Running Shoes $110 (Orig. $160)
- Gel-Cumulus 21 Retro Shoes $70 (Orig. $120)
- GT-2000 8 Knit Shoes $80 (Orig. $130)
- Gel-Nimbus 22 Shoes $100 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Gel-Quantum 360 Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $150)
- Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $70)
- Evoride Running Shoes $100 (Orig. $120)
- Gel-Nimbus Running Shoes $100 (Orig. $150)
- Gel-DS Trainer Shoes $100 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
