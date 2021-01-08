Stainless steel Citizen and Timex timepieces fall by up to 50% at Amazon, now priced from $64

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few Citizen and Timex timepieces that are up to 50% off. Our top pick is the Citizen Quartz Stainless Steel Watch (BI5050-54E) for $89.97 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked since March. This fashionable watch boasts a versatile design that’s ready to pair well with much of your wardrobe. It’s comprised of stainless steel, glass, and features a 3-year battery. Citizen touts it as “a reliably accurate, lightweight and comfortable timepiece.” Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale priced from $64.

You can also find the Timex Port Stainless Steel Watch in Black or Blue for $63.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $26. Bagging either one of these timepieces will deliver 42mm stainless steel case, Indiglo light-up watch dial, and the list goes on. Both resist water in depths of up to 330-feet, ensuring it’s ready to withstand swimming, snorkeling, and more. While ratings are light on these units, Timex watches are reputable.

Keep the ball rolling when perusing our recent roundup of watches. There you’ll find Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch at $36 alongside a few others up to $74 off. Like today’s roundup, brands include both Timex and Citizen, continuing to expand the number of discounted options currently at your disposal.

Citizen Quartz Stainless Steel Watch features:

Created for efficient practicality whilst still maintaining performance and aesthetic appeal, this watch is defined by its versatile, stylishly suave design elements. Crafted from robust stainless steel and mineral glass with 42mm case and push button buckle, 3 year battery life, WR100/10bar and accuracy within 20 seconds each month, it is designed to be a reliably accurate, lightweight and comfortable timepiece. With the refined stainless steel finish and striking obsidian toned dial, precision has never looked so sharp.

