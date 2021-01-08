FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stainless steel Citizen and Timex timepieces fall by up to 50% at Amazon, now priced from $64

-
AmazonFashionCitizenTimex
50% off From $64

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few Citizen and Timex timepieces that are up to 50% off. Our top pick is the Citizen Quartz Stainless Steel Watch (BI5050-54E) for $89.97 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked since March. This fashionable watch boasts a versatile design that’s ready to pair well with much of your wardrobe. It’s comprised of stainless steel, glass, and features a 3-year battery. Citizen touts it as “a reliably accurate, lightweight and comfortable timepiece.” Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale priced from $64.

You can also find the Timex Port Stainless Steel Watch in Black or Blue for $63.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $26. Bagging either one of these timepieces will deliver 42mm stainless steel case, Indiglo light-up watch dial, and the list goes on. Both resist water in depths of up to 330-feet, ensuring it’s ready to withstand swimming, snorkeling, and more. While ratings are light on these units, Timex watches are reputable.

Keep the ball rolling when perusing our recent roundup of watches. There you’ll find Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch at $36 alongside a few others up to $74 off. Like today’s roundup, brands include both Timex and Citizen, continuing to expand the number of discounted options currently at your disposal.

Citizen Quartz Stainless Steel Watch features:

Created for efficient practicality whilst still maintaining performance and aesthetic appeal, this watch is defined by its versatile, stylishly suave design elements. Crafted from robust stainless steel and mineral glass with 42mm case and push button buckle, 3 year battery life, WR100/10bar and accuracy within 20 seconds each month, it is designed to be a reliably accurate, lightweight and comfortable timepiece. With the refined stainless steel finish and striking obsidian toned dial, precision has never looked so sharp.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Citizen Timex

About the Author

Amazon’s Anti-Theft Roll-Top Backpack dives to $1...
Vera Bradley’s cord organizer keeps your chargers...
Logitech’s latest MX mice for Mac fall to all-tim...
Upgrade your outdoor space with Govee waterproof LED li...
L.L.Bean starts 2021 with a new athleisure line to help...
Amazon’s in-house 2-Outlet Universal Travel Adapt...
Hoover’s Linx Cordless Stick Vac with dual batter...
TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar fal...
Show More Comments

Related

$74 off

Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch strikes $36, more up to $74 off

From $36 Learn More
Expand your library

4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $5: Jaws, Harry Potter, Ford v Ferrari, much more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Cosmic Express, Home Workouts Gym Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 40%

Amazon’s Anti-Theft Roll-Top Backpack dives to $12 Prime shipped, more bags up to 40% off

From $12 Learn More

Sony brings AirPlay, HomeKit, more to its 2021 TV lineup with displays up to 100 inches

Learn More
Reg. $35

Vera Bradley’s cord organizer keeps your chargers untangled for $28 shipped at Amazon

$28 Learn More
Reg. $100

Logitech’s latest MX mice for Mac fall to all-time lows starting at $69

From $69 Learn More
Up to 41% off

Upgrade your outdoor space with Govee waterproof LED lighting kits from $10

From $10 Learn More