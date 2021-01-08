FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fix that smile for 2021: 16-pack Crest 3D Glamorous Whitestrips now $28.50 (Reg. $40)

-
Crest
Reg. $40 $28.50

Amazon is offering the 16-treatment Crest 3D Glamorous Whitestrips pack for $28.37 shipped. Simply clip the $8 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save, just remember to cancel the sub after the fact if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly around $40, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. A perfect chance to refresh your smile for the new year, this pack comes with 14 Glamorous White pairs (top and bottom teeth) as well as two Express treatments that only take one hour. They feature no-slip grip, so you can talk and even drink water during the process, and are said to be “safe on enamel.” Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great way to keep things in good shape between whitestrip treatments is with a Colgate’s Optic Teeth Whitening Toothpaste. You can currently score a 2-pack on Amazon for under $10 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon). This option is also “enamel-safe” and carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers. 

If it’s the toothbrushes you’re after, there are a number of options with some slight discounts at Amazon right here from most of the big-name brands. And while we are talking about your morning routine, be sure to check out these Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up therapy lamp deals and everything else in our home goods deal hub

More on the Crest 3D Glamorous Whitestrips:

  • Includes 14 Glamorous White teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 Bonus 1-Hour Express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip
  • Glamourous White whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste is used for 4 weeks
  • 1-Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan

