Dremel’s expansive rotary tool kit drops to Amazon low at $85.50 (Reg. $119)

-
Dremel
Reg. $119 $85.50

Amazon offers the Dremel 4300-5/40 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit with LED Light for $85.33. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $120 at retailers like Home Depot. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. Dremel includes everything you need for basics tasks around the house, garage, and more with this kit, such as five different attachments and an additional 40 accessories. Great for tackling various projects, whether it be crafts or small repairs. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Those looking for a more entry-level Dremel rotary tool will want to consider this $50 kit. It includes various attachments and even charges via USB. You’ll miss out on the more robust power of the featured deal above, but there’s still a lot to like here for basic tasks around the house. Includes ten accessories to help you get started. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Browse through our home goods guide for even more deals on everyday essentials for your space. We’re regularly updating this page with all of the latest price drops on products for the kitchen, bathroom, garage, and more.

Dremel 4300-5/40 features:

  • Premium rotary tool kit – Includes 4300 high performance rotary tool, 5 attachments, 40 high-quality Dremel accessories, and plastic storage case.
  • High performance motor – Our most powerful motor delivers maximum performance even in the most demanding applications.
  • Variable speed – 5, 000 – 35, 000 RPM with electronic feedback for consistent performance & accurate tool control

