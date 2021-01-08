FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil’s Hello 2021 Sale offers extra 40% off popular styles + 30% off all wallets and bags

-
FashionFossil
40% off 30% off

Fossil takes an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code SEEYA2020 at checkout during its Hello 2021 sale. Plus, save 30% off all bags and wallets when you apply NEWYEAR30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your everyday style with the men’s Grant Luggage Leather Watch. This style will easily elevate your look and it’s versatile to dress up or down. It’s currently marked down to $63 and originally was priced at $149. You can choose from an array of color options and you can also switch out the bands as well. Plus, Fossil offers free engraving to personalize your watch too. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the current Levi’s Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off already-marked down styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Fossil

About the Author

Vera Bradley’s cord organizer keeps your chargers...
Stainless steel Citizen and Timex timepieces fall by up...
L.L.Bean starts 2021 with a new athleisure line to help...
Nordstrom Rack’s Kate Spade Flash Sale takes up t...
Nautica Winter Sale takes up to 70% off hundreds of sty...
Calvin Klein offers up to 30% off sitewide + extra 50% ...
ASICS Semi-Annual Event takes your workouts to the next...
Orvis Winter Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, sweate...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

COACH Winter Sale cuts 50% off popular wallets, handbags, shoes, more + free shipping

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $35

Vera Bradley’s cord organizer keeps your chargers untangled for $28 shipped at Amazon

$28 Learn More
Reg. $100

Logitech’s latest MX mice for Mac fall to all-time lows starting at $69

From $69 Learn More
Up to 41% off

Upgrade your outdoor space with Govee waterproof LED lighting kits from $10

From $10 Learn More
50% off

Stainless steel Citizen and Timex timepieces fall by up to 50% at Amazon, now priced from $64

From $64 Learn More
50% off

No need to spend Instant Pot prices, this highly-rated 6-Qt. multi-cooker is now $30 (50% off)

$30 Learn More
New lows

Apple Watch Series 5 models now up to $300 off at all-time lows

$300 off Learn More

L.L.Bean starts 2021 with a new athleisure line to help achieve your goals

From $20 Learn More