Amazon will ship two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables to you for $13 each

Amazon is offering the two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables for $25.99 shipped. Note: Stock is running out, but more are on the way. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.51 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re in need of a couple night stands or end tables, this deal is an affordable way to get the job done. Each unit measures 13.4- by 11.5- by 22.8-inches and can hold up to 45-pounds of weight. Assembly is straightforward, helping ensure you can have these up and ready for use in a minimal amount of time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your end tables, you may want to give them a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $6. These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture. With over 1,500 reviews so far, these currently average a 4.5/5 star rating.
Speaking of budget-friendly home good deals, did you see that Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam King Mattress is $151.50? This equates to $49 in savings, making now a great time refresh your current bed. Zinus backs this offering with a 10-year warranty.
Furinno 3-Tier End Tables features:
- Petite size 3-Tier end table suitable for small spaces
- high quality medium density composite wood and plastic tubes
- Rounded corner reduces the risk of injury
- Fits in your space fits on your budget
- Holds up to 15 lbs each tier
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!