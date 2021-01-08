Amazon will ship two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables to you for $13 each

Amazon is offering the two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables for $25.99 shipped. Note: Stock is running out, but more are on the way. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.51 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re in need of a couple night stands or end tables, this deal is an affordable way to get the job done. Each unit measures 13.4- by 11.5- by 22.8-inches and can hold up to 45-pounds of weight. Assembly is straightforward, helping ensure you can have these up and ready for use in a minimal amount of time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your end tables, you may want to give them a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $6. These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture. With over 1,500 reviews so far, these currently average a 4.5/5 star rating.

Speaking of budget-friendly home good deals, did you see that Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam King Mattress is $151.50? This equates to $49 in savings, making now a great time refresh your current bed. Zinus backs this offering with a 10-year warranty.

Furinno 3-Tier End Tables features:

Petite size 3-Tier end table suitable for small spaces

high quality medium density composite wood and plastic tubes

Rounded corner reduces the risk of injury

Fits in your space fits on your budget

Holds up to 15 lbs each tier

