Gerber EAB Pocket Knife scores a rare discount to $14.50 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon offers the Gerber EAB Pocket Knife for $14.31. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $20 at Amazon and other retailers, today’s offer matches the second-best price we’ve tracked over the last year. With a tough design and 4.1-inch length, it’s perfect for everyday carry. I use it to open packages regularly. Either way, it’s a no-brainer purchase at $14. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,400 Amazon reviewers.

For a lower price and more traditional design, go with the SMITH & WESSON Extreme Ops Folding Knife. It enjoys best-seller status at Amazon with stellar ratings overall from more than 19,700 reviewers. However, it’s worth noting that this knife carries a matte black design while the lead deal above is more low-key with its brushed silver look.

Not ready to click ‘buy’ just yet? Swing by our multi-tool roundup for the best options out there from just $5, including more big names like Leatherman, Swiss, and others. We’ve curated a list of top-rated pocket knives, tools, and more that will fit any budget.

Gerber EAB features:

Contractor-grade replaceable utility blade

Deep finger grooves for secure fit

Handle also doubles as pocket or money clip

5.1-inch open length, 2.3-inch blade length, 2.8-inch closed length, 2.5-ounce weight

Handle made from stainless steel

