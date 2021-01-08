Take it outside with the Pick-Up-And-Go Ping Pong Table: $126 (Reg. $169)

Amazon is offering the Pick-Up-And-Go Ping Pong Table for $125.98 shipped. That’s up to $43 off the typical rate and comes within $0.23 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. If you love ping pong and want to be able to play in more places, this table is worth picking up. It’s great for both indoor and outdoor play, with a built-in handle that makes it easy to haul from A to B. When not in use it folds down to 30- by 27- by 5-inches. Two paddles and three ping pong balls are included. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could grab Klask instead at $60. I recently picked up this party game and have not been disappointed. Think of it like air hockey but with magnets. It fits on the table, allowing you to take it wherever you go. This game has been a blast to play and I highly recommend it.

Another fun option worth considering is UBTECH’s programmable Iron Man Robot. It’s fallen to $117, making this a great time to scoop it up. Buyers stand to bag $43 in savings while paving the way for a bunch of coding adventures. You’ll be able to take control of “motors, lights and sounds using a mobile device.”

Pick-Up-And-Go Ping Pong Table features:

Portable ping-pong game

Play ping-pong outdoors or indoors

Replicates a regulation ping-pong table (except for the size, which is close)

Goes from a standing 59″L x 27″ X 26″ To a folded 30″L x 27″ X 5″

Includes net, two colorful paddles, and three balls

