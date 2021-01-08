FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take it outside with the Pick-Up-And-Go Ping Pong Table: $126 (Reg. $169)

-
AmazonToys & Hobbies
Reg. $169 $126

Amazon is offering the Pick-Up-And-Go Ping Pong Table for $125.98 shipped. That’s up to $43 off the typical rate and comes within $0.23 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. If you love ping pong and want to be able to play in more places, this table is worth picking up. It’s great for both indoor and outdoor play, with a built-in handle that makes it easy to haul from A to B. When not in use it folds down to 30- by 27- by 5-inches. Two paddles and three ping pong balls are included. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could grab Klask instead at $60. I recently picked up this party game and have not been disappointed. Think of it like air hockey but with magnets. It fits on the table, allowing you to take it wherever you go. This game has been a blast to play and I highly recommend it.

Another fun option worth considering is UBTECH’s programmable Iron Man Robot. It’s fallen to $117, making this a great time to scoop it up. Buyers stand to bag $43 in savings while paving the way for a bunch of coding adventures. You’ll be able to take control of “motors, lights and sounds using a mobile device.”

Pick-Up-And-Go Ping Pong Table features:

  • Portable ping-pong game
  • Play ping-pong outdoors or indoors
  • Replicates a regulation ping-pong table (except for the size, which is close)
  • Goes from a standing 59″L x 27″ X 26″ To a folded 30″L x 27″ X 5″
  • Includes net, two colorful paddles, and three balls

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Amazon will ship two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables to you f...
Score a pair of aluminum MacBook stands for just $23 (S...
Fix that smile for 2021: 16-pack Crest 3D Glamorous Whi...
Makita’s 4-inch wide belt sander returns to Amazo...
Amazon closes Prime Pantry after trying different strat...
Save 20% on LEGO Minecraft, Avengers, City, Speed Champ...
Save $100 on Samsung’s eSports Odyssey G7 240Hz m...
4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $5: Jaws, Harry Potter, For...
Show More Comments

Related

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

Learn More
30% off

Amazon will ship two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables to you for $13 each

$13 each Learn More
$54 value

Score a pair of aluminum MacBook stands for just $23 (Save 58)

$23 Learn More
Reg. $40

Fix that smile for 2021: 16-pack Crest 3D Glamorous Whitestrips now $28.50 (Reg. $40)

$28.50 Learn More
$199

Makita’s 4-inch wide belt sander returns to Amazon low at 20% off, now $199

20% off Learn More

Amazon closes Prime Pantry after trying different strategies for six years

Learn More
25% off

Let KitchenAid’s Food Chopper help with your 2021 meal plan from $38 (25% off)

From $38 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Minecraft, Avengers, City, Speed Champions, more from $12

From $12 Learn More