FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home UBTECH’s programmable Iron Man Robot at $120 (Reg. $160)

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesUBTECH
Reg. $160 $120

Amazon is offering the UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot for $120 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and delivers an Amazon price that’s been beaten only twice before. UBTECH’s programmable robot lets anyone with a smartphone take control of Iron Man, something that’s bound to excite Marvel fans and tech enthusiasts alike. Coders can take control of “motors, lights and sounds using a mobile device.” Even better, there are augmented reality missions that helps bring the entire experience to life. Rated 4.4/5 stars. See it in action in our video review.

Alternatively, you could spend quite a bit less on Sphero’s Mini Soccer Robot Ball at $40. This miniature robot trades the appearance of Iron Man for a miniature soccer ball. A gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights can be found inside, all of which can be controlled via JavaScript and Swift. Scope out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you’re not interested in coding, you could grab My Partner Pikachu instead. It’s on sale for $10 Prime shipped, delivering a savings of 30% off. This officially-licensed Pokemon toy boasts three touch sensors and over “100 different Interactions,” making it a fun toy almost every fan will be able to enjoy.

UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot features:

  • Create, control, code, and battle against enemies inspired by iconic Marvel Cinematic universe battles.
  • Control the robot’s motors, lights and sounds using a mobile device; complete augmented reality (AR) missions; customize by uploading your face and recording Audio phrases; code original, unique action sequences that only your robot can perform!
  • Become immersed in augmented reality missions to build up your iron Man MK50 robot’s arsenal of Nanotech weaponry. As you complete different levels, earn new weapons and PA your armor to take on greater threats.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

UBTECH

About the Author

Save up to 68% on official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases...
Samsung’s EVO 512GB microSD card drops to second-...
Amazon Rivet table and floor lamps are up to 40% off, n...
Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 nears low at $1,408 ($29...
This highly-rated swiveling aluminum MacBook stand is d...
meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug falls to low of $23 (...
Catch a My Partner Pikachu for your collection at just ...
Secure your home with Nooie’s 1080p Wi-Fi Pan/Til...
Show More Comments

Related

$73 off

LEGO Bugatti Chiron now $73 off + new all-time lows on LEGO Art mosaics, more from $16

$16 Learn More
68% off

Save up to 68% on official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases and more from $10

$10 Learn More
50% off

Nike, adidas, more up to 50% off during Finish Line’s End of Season Sale with deals from $5

From $5 Learn More
60% off

Use a year of ABC Mouse to teach your kids in 2021 at an all-time low of $45 (60% off)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $100

Samsung’s EVO 512GB microSD card drops to second-best price yet at $70 (30% off)

$70 Learn More
40% off

Amazon Rivet table and floor lamps are up to 40% off, now priced from $25

From $25 Learn More
75% off

GAP’s Great Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $5

from $5 Learn More
From $480

Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 nears low at $1,408 ($292 off), more from $480

$292 off Learn More