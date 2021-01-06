Bring home UBTECH’s programmable Iron Man Robot at $120 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot for $120 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and delivers an Amazon price that’s been beaten only twice before. UBTECH’s programmable robot lets anyone with a smartphone take control of Iron Man, something that’s bound to excite Marvel fans and tech enthusiasts alike. Coders can take control of “motors, lights and sounds using a mobile device.” Even better, there are augmented reality missions that helps bring the entire experience to life. Rated 4.4/5 stars. See it in action in our video review.

Alternatively, you could spend quite a bit less on Sphero’s Mini Soccer Robot Ball at $40. This miniature robot trades the appearance of Iron Man for a miniature soccer ball. A gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights can be found inside, all of which can be controlled via JavaScript and Swift. Scope out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you’re not interested in coding, you could grab My Partner Pikachu instead. It’s on sale for $10 Prime shipped, delivering a savings of 30% off. This officially-licensed Pokemon toy boasts three touch sensors and over “100 different Interactions,” making it a fun toy almost every fan will be able to enjoy.

UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot features:

Create, control, code, and battle against enemies inspired by iconic Marvel Cinematic universe battles.

Control the robot’s motors, lights and sounds using a mobile device; complete augmented reality (AR) missions; customize by uploading your face and recording Audio phrases; code original, unique action sequences that only your robot can perform!

Become immersed in augmented reality missions to build up your iron Man MK50 robot’s arsenal of Nanotech weaponry. As you complete different levels, earn new weapons and PA your armor to take on greater threats.

