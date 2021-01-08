FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save a few dollars on Apple’s new MagSafe charger with first discount

Amazon offers Apple’s new MagSafe Charger for $36.88 shipped. This is the first price drop we’ve tracked from the usual $39 going rate. While not a substantial discount, we don’t expect to see this product marked down often and it’s frequently been out of stock at various retailers. The new MagSafe Charger from Apple delivers fast power-ups and a magnetic design that makes it easy for users to attach to any of Apple’s latest iPhones. I’ve been using one of these for a few months now, and coupled with the superior animation experience on the device when attached, it makes for a great everyday charger.

For a more affordable all-in-one option, consider going with the Anker PowerWave+ Pad at $27.99. Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch to higher-priced options on the market today. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a nice price drop on Apple Watch SE, which has returned to its second-best price ever on select models.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

  • The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap.
  • The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your AirPods or iPhone
  • Provides faster wireless charging.
  • The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

