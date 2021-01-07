Apple Watch SE goes on sale again with nearly $40 in savings

Amazon offers Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm Sport in Black for $269.98 shipped. That’s a $39 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. As a comparison, we saw it for $250 during Black Friday 2020.
Apple Watch SE delivers everything you love about Apple’s wearables in a more affordable package. While you’ll miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor of the high-end Series 6 models, there’s still a big Retina OLED display, fitness tracking, and a fully swimproof design to check out here.
Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series SE bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.
Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a deal today on AirPods, in certified refurbished condition, starting at $85. Just note that this deal is slated to end tonight and some listings are starting to sell out.
Apple Watch SE features:
- GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
- Large Retina OLED display
- Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3
- Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
- Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance
- Swimproof design
- High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification
