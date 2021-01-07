Apple Watch SE goes on sale again with nearly $40 in savings

Amazon offers Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm Sport in Black for $269.98 shipped. That’s a $39 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. As a comparison, we saw it for $250 during Black Friday 2020.

Apple Watch SE delivers everything you love about Apple’s wearables in a more affordable package. While you’ll miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor of the high-end Series 6 models, there’s still a big Retina OLED display, fitness tracking, and a fully swimproof design to check out here.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series SE bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a deal today on AirPods, in certified refurbished condition, starting at $85. Just note that this deal is slated to end tonight and some listings are starting to sell out.

Apple Watch SE features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification

