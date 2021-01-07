FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch SE goes on sale again with nearly $40 in savings

-
AmazonAppleApple Watch
$39 off $270

Amazon offers Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm Sport in Black for $269.98 shipped. That’s a $39 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. As a comparison, we saw it for $250 during Black Friday 2020.

Apple Watch SE delivers everything you love about Apple’s wearables in a more affordable package. While you’ll miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor of the high-end Series 6 models, there’s still a big Retina OLED display, fitness tracking, and a fully swimproof design to check out here.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series SE bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a deal today on AirPods, in certified refurbished condition, starting at $85. Just note that this deal is slated to end tonight and some listings are starting to sell out.

Apple Watch SE features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Large Retina OLED display
  • Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3
  • Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
  • Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance
  • Swimproof design
  • High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Apple Watch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS handles Plex and ...
Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Fre...
Amazon 1-day Kindle eBook sale from just $1 with up to ...
Score three Apple Watch sport bands of your choice for ...
Eve Button lets you quickly set HomeKit scenes, dim lig...
Load up on superfoods and health supplements at Amazon ...
Zojirushi’s highly-rated travel mugs and food jar...
Anker eufy P1 Smart Scale tracks with Apple Health, mor...
Show More Comments

Related

87% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case $2 (87% off), more

$2 Learn More
50% off

Levi’s offering extra 50% off sale styles including popular denim, outerwear, more from $13

From $13 Learn More

Anker intros more affordable MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 lineup

Learn More
Reg. $350

WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS handles Plex and more at $299.50 (Reg. $350)

$299.50 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swim Out, PXL, Titan Quest HD, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40, Cadence of Hyrule $30, more

$40 Learn More
Reg. $279

Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 falls to $219 following 22% discount

$219 Learn More
60% off

Eddie Bauer’s Flash Sale offers outdoor favorites from $20, today only

From $20 Learn More