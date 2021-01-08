Upgrade your outdoor space with Govee waterproof LED lighting kits from $10

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot Outdoor LED String Lights for $25.99 shipped with the code 3GVH9QUR at checkout. Today’s deal saves you $10 from its normal going rate and matches our last mention. If you’re wanting to make your backyard more like a getaway this winter, this is the perfect way to do that. These lights offer a span of 48-feet and multiple brightness options. You’re given a remote that can change settings or control the lights from nearly 100-feet away. Designed to be used outdoors, these are perfect for open or enclosed patios or decks. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Need something a bit more budget-focused? Well, Govee US via Amazon is also offering its 33-foot Outdoor LED Light Strip for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code K75EF3KL at checkout. Down from $17, you’re saving $7 here and today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked. While you’re not getting the individual bulb design of today’s lead deal, there’s 33-feet of LED lighting here which can really add an extra bit of flair to your gardens or patios. Being waterproof, as well, means that this light strip can survive outdoors with ease. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While the two LED lights above aren’t smart by themselves, you can plug them into an outdoor smart outlet for a worthy upgrade. Right now, we’re tracking the dual HomeKit-enabled meross outdoor smart plug on sale for $23. This saves you 30% from its regular list price, and offers support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant.

Govee Outdoor LED Light features:

Long Distance Remote Control Function: User-friendly, allows you to conveniently control the patio lights from up to 98ft (30m) away.

Dimmable to Set the Mood: With 6 grade brightness, 6 grade speed function, and 6 scene modes (Candle/Breath/Wave/Twinkle/Flicker/Relax) to choose from, our patio lights let you to set the atmosphere to suit your mood.

Energy Efficient Lighting and Long Lifespan: Each plastic bulb has 1W power, which saves you 90% energy than the tungsten bulbs. With a 20000 hours lifespan, our patio lights are the proper choice for longevity and money saving.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!