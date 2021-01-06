FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug falls to low of $23 (Save 30%), more from $22

The official meross Amazon storefront offers its Smart HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $23.34 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $32, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. This outdoor meross smart plug pairs with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and packs a weather-resistant design with two individually-controllable outlets. I’ve been using one of these through the holiday season to bring outdoor Christmas lights into the rest of my HomeKit setup, and everything has worked quite reliably so far. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more meross deals from $22.

We just also saw a price cut go live on Nooie’s 1080p Wi-Fi Pan/Tilt Home Camera at $33, which joins all of the other price cuts in our smart home guide. There’s still an offer on the original Google Home to take advantage of at $40, alongside some other price cuts for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup.

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Making the outdoor smart plug ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump. Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime.

