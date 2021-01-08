FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let KitchenAid’s Food Chopper help with your 2021 meal plan from $38 (25% off)

-
Home GoodsTargetkitchenaid
25% off From $38

Target is now offering the KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Amazon in silver. However, RedCard holders can score it for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is nearly 25% off the going rate, within a couple bucks of the Amazon Black Friday price, and the best we can find. This is a 3.5-cup food chopper designed to help with meal preparations and more. It features a pair of speed options as well as manual pulses for “chunky pico de gallo, a creamy hummus, smooth sauce or tasty dressing.” It also has a non-slip base, dishwasher-safe parts, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While it will require more elbow grease on your part, the ZYLISS Zick-Zick Classic Food Chopper is a great alternative that comes in at $15 Prime shipped. It won’t produce the same yield in one go, but it is even easier to clean and store. This model also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 1,600 Amazon customers. 

On top of readying the kitchen for your new 2021 meal plan, you’ll also probably want to check out the vegan and plant-based protein powder on sale at Amazon today as well. For more kitchenware deals, head over to our home goods guide where you’ll find $30 multi-cookers, a $100 discount on the Pit Boss Austin XL Pellet Grill, and Le Creuset’s latest Valentine’s Day collection from $8, just to name a few. 

More on KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper:

Endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree. This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for every day use – whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep. Two speeds and Pulse operation for coarse or fine results – ideal for anything from creating a chunky pico de gallo, a creamy hummus, smooth sauce or tasty dressing. The 3.5 Cup Food Chopper comes with a one year limited replacement warranty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Target

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top…

kitchenaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon will ship two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables to you f...
Fix that smile for 2021: 16-pack Crest 3D Glamorous Whi...
Makita’s 4-inch wide belt sander returns to Amazo...
Upgrade your outdoor space with Govee waterproof LED li...
No need to spend Instant Pot prices, this highly-rated ...
Prep for spring BBQ season with a $100 discount on the ...
Hoover’s Linx Cordless Stick Vac with dual batter...
It only takes $5.50 to bag CRAFTSMAN’s 22-piece D...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Amazon’s 2-pack of stainless steel tumblers hits the all-time low at $20 Prime shipped

$20 Learn More
30% off

Amazon will ship two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables to you for $13 each

$13 each Learn More
$54 value

Score a pair of aluminum MacBook stands for just $23 (Save 58)

$23 Learn More
Reg. $40

Fix that smile for 2021: 16-pack Crest 3D Glamorous Whitestrips now $28.50 (Reg. $40)

$28.50 Learn More
$199

Makita’s 4-inch wide belt sander returns to Amazon low at 20% off, now $199

20% off Learn More

Amazon closes Prime Pantry after trying different strategies for six years

Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Minecraft, Avengers, City, Speed Champions, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
New lows

Save $100 on Samsung’s eSports Odyssey G7 240Hz monitors at new lows from $650

$100 off Learn More