Let KitchenAid’s Food Chopper help with your 2021 meal plan from $38 (25% off)

Target is now offering the KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Amazon in silver. However, RedCard holders can score it for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is nearly 25% off the going rate, within a couple bucks of the Amazon Black Friday price, and the best we can find. This is a 3.5-cup food chopper designed to help with meal preparations and more. It features a pair of speed options as well as manual pulses for “chunky pico de gallo, a creamy hummus, smooth sauce or tasty dressing.” It also has a non-slip base, dishwasher-safe parts, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it will require more elbow grease on your part, the ZYLISS Zick-Zick Classic Food Chopper is a great alternative that comes in at $15 Prime shipped. It won’t produce the same yield in one go, but it is even easier to clean and store. This model also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 1,600 Amazon customers.

On top of readying the kitchen for your new 2021 meal plan, you’ll also probably want to check out the vegan and plant-based protein powder on sale at Amazon today as well. For more kitchenware deals, head over to our home goods guide where you’ll find $30 multi-cookers, a $100 discount on the Pit Boss Austin XL Pellet Grill, and Le Creuset’s latest Valentine’s Day collection from $8, just to name a few.

More on KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper:

Endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree. This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for every day use – whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep. Two speeds and Pulse operation for coarse or fine results – ideal for anything from creating a chunky pico de gallo, a creamy hummus, smooth sauce or tasty dressing. The 3.5 Cup Food Chopper comes with a one year limited replacement warranty.

